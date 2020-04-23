Big congratulations are in order for Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva as they welcomed their 2nd child together!

The party of four is here! Richard Gere, 70, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 37, are parents all over again as she gave birth to their second child at the couple’s ranch in Pound Ridge, New York, according to a report from ¡Hola! magazine. Its been back to back years for them in the baby making department as they welcomed their first child, a boy, in February 2019. News broke about them expecting again in November of last year. Both Richard and Alejandra came into their marriage (they wed in April 2018) having children from previous relationships. He shares son Homer James Jigme, 20, with ex-wife and actress Carey Lowell, while she shares son Albert Friedland, 7, with ex-husband and businessman Govind Friedland.

It appears to be a third time’s the charm kind of thing for Richard when it comes to finding his soul mate and wife in Alejandra. “I feel like in a real fairy tale, the luckiest woman in the world! Our love story is the sweetest, most romantic, and perfect dream I’ve ever had,” she told Hola! (via Google Translate) in a previous interview. “There is not a day that Richard does not mention how important I am to him … He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man … I have known.” The Chicago actor was previously married to Carey and supermodel Cindy Crawford, 54, before making things official with Alejandra.

Richard and Alejandra have known each other for quite some time before they became one as a couple. “Richard has known my family for 15 years,” she said in another interview. “When I saw him again in Positano, I reminded him of the story. Our karma brought us together as soon as we saw each other because we’ve known each other over the course of many lives – that’s how we both feel anyway.” The couple reconnected in 2014, and sparked rumors of a romance in 2015.

They are two of the many celebrity couples that are expecting a child later this year. Others include Andy & Aijia Grammer, Rachel Bloom & Dan Gregor and Grimes & Elon Musk.