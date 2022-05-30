Elon Musk & GF Natasha Bassett Spotted On Romantic St. Tropez Date After Attending Wedding

Elon Musk and his new girlfriend Natasha Bassett appeared to have a relaxing weekend in St. Tropez! The 50-year-old Tesla CEO and his pretty new partner, 29, who were first spotted together in Feb., were photographed sitting outside at a table while having lunch at Cheval Blanc Hotel. They appeared to be engaged in a happy conversation as they smiled and even laughed at some points during the outing.

Elon wore a black t-shirt and black pants as he enjoyed his meal and Natasha wore a green and white patterned long strapless summer dress. He added a white baseball cap that he wore some of the time as she wore a black baseball cap. She also rocked sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down with the look.

Elon and Natasha’s lunch outing happened on the same weekend they attended top talent agent Ari Emanuel‘s wedding in the South of France location. The ceremony was officiated by comedian Larry David and Elon was spotted among other familiar faces, such as Diddy, Emily Ratajkowski, and Tyler Perry. He wore a dark-colored blazer over a white button-down top and black pants during the reception and appeared to have conversations with others as she enjoyed a drink at the special event.

View Related Gallery Natasha Bassett: Photos Of The 'Elvis' Actress Who Is Dating Elon Musk Natasha Bassett Red Carpet Premiere Screening of 'The Power of the Dog', Arrivals, AFI Fest, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Nov 2021 Natasha Bassett glows in a pale mint dress with metallic sequins during the 28th annual amfAR Gala on May 26, 2022. The design had one sleeve and a sexy leg slit. Her strawberry blonde tresses were the perfect complement.

Three months before their lunch date and Ari’s wedding, Elon and Natasha were seen on a private jet together. HollywoodLife was the first to reveal the latter’s identity through a source. The lovebirds “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed at the time.

Although the new relationship comes at a time when Elon has made many headlines for his successful career, Natasha is also making headlines. The Australian-born actress stars in Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming biopic Elvis, about the late Elvis Presley‘s life and mega music career. She plays the role of Dixie Locke, Elvis’ first girlfriend, in the film. Austin Butler plays the title role.