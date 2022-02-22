Exclusive

Elon Musk & Girlfriend Natasha Bassett Have ‘Unbelievable Chemistry’: Inside Their Sexy New Romance

Elon Musk Natasha Bassett
Elon Musk and new girlfriend Natasha Bassett’s chemistry is ‘unbelievable’ — and she’s already met his mom!

Elon Musk, 50, was spotted exiting his private jet in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 17, with a beautiful red-haired “mystery woman” – who HollywoodLife revealed to be Australian actress, Natasha Bassett, 29! And now, less than one week after Elon’s new budding romance became widely known, the same source that clued us into who she was told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY everything that there is to know about Elon and Natasha’s relationship — and their “unbelievable chemistry!”

As those who follow the billionaire Tesla creator know, he split with singer, Grimes, 33, in September 2021 – four months after the birth of their son, X Æ A-Xii, on March 4. According to our source close to Elon, “Elon started seeing Natasha shortly after his split from Grimes, but it was very casual. He was not looking for anything serious with anyone at the time and neither was she. But they couldn’t deny the unbelievable chemistry between them, and they still can’t. She is now very much his girlfriend.”

Two months after splitting with Grimes, Natasha – an accomplished actress who is playing the part of The King’s first girlfriend in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic, Elvis – “started accompanying Elon on his jet while he was taking back and forth work trips to Austin, Texas,” the source said, adding that she has taken “numerous trips” with Elon to Texas, where Space X’s manufacturing facility is located. “They started getting closer that month and spent most of the holidays together,” the insider dished to us.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk arrived solo to Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party, which was held in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. (Shutterstock)

“One of the things that Elon admires most about Natasha is how close she is to her family because he is extremely close to his. In fact, he has already introduced her to his mom and they hit it off,” the source told us. “Another big draw for him is her mind. He thinks that she is insanely intelligent, and she makes him question things. They share similar and unique views of the universe and they both believe that all human connection comes down to the law of attraction, which is, essentially, a formula.”

Natasha Bassett
Natasha Bassett was photographed at the Cadillac Oscar Party, which was held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on March 21, 2019. (Matt Baron/ Shutterstock)

According to the pal, the photos that led to her identity being revealed, which were published by Daily Mail, caught them off guard.  “They were not intending to go public with their relationship, but they were not exactly trying to hide it either,” the source said. “People around Elon know how much he is into Natasha because he talks about her a lot and he gets very excited when mentioning her to his friends. They are going to continue seeing where this goes and are both really enjoying where it is at right now.”

HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both Elon and Natasha prior to publishing this article. We have not heard back from reps for either party yet.