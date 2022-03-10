Find Out
Grimes Confirms Split From Elon Musk After Calling Him Her ‘Boyfriend’ In Baby Announcement
The singer explained she and Elon had broken up since the interview, where she announced they had welcomed a daughter. She still called him ‘the love of my life’ in her tweet.
Partners, not lovers. Grimes, 33, gave everyone an update on her and Elon Musk’s relationship status after announcing the duo had welcomed a second child via a tell-all interview for Vanity Fair.
The “Genesis” singer, born Claire Boucher, tweeted that she and the Tesla tycoon were no longer dating just hours after the profile dropped. “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha,” she wrote. She did not clarify how long had passed between the interview and the split.
Grimes continued about Elon, saying, “But he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now.” The musician/artist ended with a shoutout to the writer, saying, “I think Devin [Gordon] wrote that part of the story rly well,” and singing off, “Sique – peace out.”
The star was striking a very different tone than in her VF interview, where she called Elon her “boyfriend” while still characterizing their relationship as “fluid”. “There’s no real word for it,” she said.
“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” the Canadian songstress said.
Asked if she was happy with the arrangement, the “Kill V. Maim” singer said, “Yeah. This is the best it’s ever been… We just need to be free.” Grimes also said another child could’ve in the cards for her and Elon, who is a father of 7. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” she revealed.
The ping-ponging relationship status may be giving Elon’s latest lady, Australian-born actress Natasha Bassett, a bit of whiplash. Back in Feb., an insider said that the new couple had only been dating “a few months” but already decided to be in a “monogamous relationship.” “They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time.