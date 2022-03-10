Grimes Confirms Split From Elon Musk After Calling Him Her ‘Boyfriend’ In Baby Announcement

The star was striking a very different tone than in her VF interview, where she called Elon her “boyfriend” while still characterizing their relationship as “fluid”. “There’s no real word for it,” she said.

Grimes continued about Elon, saying, “But he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now.” The musician/artist ended with a shoutout to the writer, saying, “I think Devin [Gordon] wrote that part of the story rly well,” and singing off, “Sique – peace out.”

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” the Canadian songstress said.

Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022

Asked if she was happy with the arrangement, the “Kill V. Maim” singer said, “Yeah. This is the best it’s ever been… We just need to be free.” Grimes also said another child could’ve in the cards for her and Elon, who is a father of 7. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” she revealed.