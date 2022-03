Grimes Confirms Split From Elon Musk After Calling Him Her ‘Boyfriend’ In Baby Announcement

The “Genesis” singer, born Claire Boucher , tweeted that she and the Tesla tycoon were no longer dating just hours after the profile dropped. “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha,” she wrote. She did not clarify how long had passed between the interview and the split.

Grimes continued about Elon, saying, “But he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now.” The musician/artist ended with a shoutout to the writer, saying, “I think Devin [Gordon] wrote that part of the story rly well,” and singing off, “Sique – peace out.”

The star was striking a very different tone than in her VF interview, where she called Elon her “boyfriend” while still characterizing their relationship as “fluid”. “There’s no real word for it,” she said.