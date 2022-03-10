Find Out

Grimes Confirms Split From Elon Musk After Calling Him Her ‘Boyfriend’ In Baby Announcement

Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on . The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post that he and the Canadian singer are "semi-separated." But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together People-Elon Musk Grimes, New York, United States - 07 May 2018
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Elon Musk and girlfriend musician Grimes enjoy a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu with a couple friends,Pictured: Elon Musk and GrimesBACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk is spotted leaving the Delilah club with his new girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes in West Hollywood. Elon and his girlfriend were escorted by his two bodyguards to his car as they left the club. At first, the couple were a little camera shy but slowly warmed up to it. The couple arrived to the club at 11 P.M. and left at 12:30 A.M. 05 Aug 2018 Pictured: Elon Musk And Grimes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA260004_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Elon Musk, Claire Boucher The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 2018 Costume Institute Benefit: Celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination - Arrivals View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Editor

The singer explained she and Elon had broken up since the interview, where she announced they had welcomed a daughter. She still called him ‘the love of my life’ in her tweet.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” the Canadian songstress said.

Asked if she was happy with the arrangement, the “Kill V. Maim” singer said, “Yeah. This is the best it’s ever been… We just need to be free.” Grimes also said another child could’ve in the cards for her and Elon, who is a father of 7. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” she revealed.
The ping-ponging relationship status may be giving Elon’s latest lady, Australian-born actress Natasha Bassetta bit of whiplash. Back in Feb., an insider said that the new couple had only been dating “a few months” but already decided to be in a “monogamous relationship.” “They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time.