Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Natasha Bassett Was ‘Fully Aware’ Of Baby No. 2 With Grimes

Elon Musk was ‘completely honest’ to girlfriend Natasha Bassett about his three-month-old daughter with Grimes.

Elon Musk‘s superstar singer ex-girlfriend Grimes, 33, shocked the known universe when she revealed to Vanity Fair magazine on Friday, March 10, that she and Elon, 50, secretly welcomed another child — a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Muskaby born via surrogate — together in December 2021. However, despite the fact that Grimes alluded to being in a “fluid” relationship with Elon in the article, which she quickly retracted just hours later on Twitter, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their now three-month-old daughter was no secret to Elon’s new girlfriend, Australian actress, Natasha Bassett, 24.

“Elon was honest about having another baby with Grimes via surrogate. Their daughter was born in December, and Natasha was fully aware of this,” a source close to the situation told us after Grimes spilled the details on her second child. “She respects Elon’s relationship with Grimes and has no problems with him being close friends with Grimes and co-parenting with her. Grimes also knows that Elon is with Natasha now and there is no bad blood between any of them.”

According to the source, Natasha, who is starring in Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming Elvis biopic, was “caught off guard” when she initially read Grimes’ VF interview due to the fact that Grimes said that she and Elon were still together and in a “fluid” relationship — a fact that Grimes later clarified that same day in a tweet that said, “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out.”

Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022

“Although the article caught Natasha a little off guard, there was nothing that shocked her other than the fact that it made it seem like they were still together,” the source told HollywoodLife. “Natasha has spent a lot of time over at Elon’s place and she has not had any interaction with Grimes. He does talk about their kids together though and he is active in the lives of all his children. Natasha is wholesome and she would not start a relationship with anyone knowing that he was with someone else, so once that was clarified, she felt a lot better.”

HollywoodLife was the first outlet to EXCLUSIVELY report details about Elon’s new lady love after the two were spotted getting off the Tesla founder’s private jet together on Feb. 17 in Los Angeles. At the time, the two had been seeing each other for several months already. The source told us that, over the holiday season, things started getting serious between Elon and Natasha and that they traveled back-and-forth together to Austin, Texas, where Space X’s newest headquarters is located.

“When Elon and Natasha started getting serious a few months ago, Elon told Natasha that he and Grimes are friends and that they are both devoted to co-parenting their two kids,” the insider said. “Natasha is fine with this, as she was in the know all along.” And according to the source, nothing has changed between Elon and Natasha! “Elon and Natasha are still together and neither one of them is seeing other people at this time.”

