Maye Musk Stuns In Cutout Swimsuits & Floral Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’ Cover: Photos

Maye Musk looked better than ever when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim in sexy swimsuits. The 74-year-old model rocked bright-colored one-pieces with cutouts, a floral bikini, and gorgeous cover-ups for the shoot which took place in Belize. In one of our favorite photos, Maye rocked a bright purple, one-shoulder swimsuit by OYE, which had a massive cutout on her waist, revealing some skin. She accessorized with a pair of Cleopatra’s Bling earrings and a VIDEMUS OMNIA ring.

In another stunning photo, Maye wore a floral Zimmermann bikini featuring a low-cut underwire top with a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms that had a belt around her waist with a pair of colorful Ottoman Hands earrings.

As if her looks couldn’t get any better, Maye rocked a plunging red Cali Dreaming swimsuit with a long, colorful PatBo cover-up on top. Another photo picture Maye lying down in the sand wearing a hot pink Angelys Balek one-piece with cutouts on the chest. One of our favorite looks was her green Maygel Coronel swimsuit with a pair of sheer green Caroline Constas pants.

Maye’s daughter, Tosca Musk, dished to the magazine about her mom being “unstoppable,” saying, “My whole life, I’ve seen my mom do everything. As a result, I think I’ll always expect her to be able to do everything. Sometimes I wonder whether it’s time I start limiting those expectations, as she gets older. But then I look at her again, still unstoppable, and I think, Not yet.”

As for her mother’s success, Tosca admitted, “My mom is 74 now. In her years on this planet she’s earned two master’s degrees in nutrition science, won awards in the dietetics field, has been in countless fashion shows and editorials, and she’s even appeared in a Beyoncé video. She is an uncontainable force, and she’s the most fearless woman I’ve ever known.”