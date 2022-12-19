‘After The 90 Days’ Exclusive Preview: Loren & Alexei Argue Over Little Shai’s Modeling Career

Loren is back for round two with wanting her son, Shai, to start modeling in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 19 episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. Loren admits that she tried modeling with Shai last year, but it didn’t go so well. She’s hoping this year will be different.

Loren asks her soon-to-be 2-year-old if he wants to model, and he says that he does. “The idea came from the fact that I did a lot of kid modeling when I was younger, and I’m biased but I think we’ve got some very cute kids, so why not try momager?” Loren says.

Alexei has no idea what “momager” means, but he does know about modeling. “I grew up very different from Loren. For us, nobody even thought about modeling when I was a kid,” Alexei admits. “But once I moved here to the States, Loren wanted me to model. I tried one time and it did not work out for me. I hated it. It was weird.”

Loren and Alexei don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to modeling, but Loren’s not giving up. She wants to get her kids in front of a camera. “Why not? They’re so cute. I can’t not give it a try,” she says about her kids.

The couple is juggling a lot at the moment. Just a few months after Loren gave birth to baby Asher, she found out that’s pregnant with her and Alexei’s third child. They have two kids under two and are about to add another one to the mix. The couple welcomed their third baby, a girl named Ariel, in September 2022.

On top of wanting to kickstart Shai's child-modeling career, Loren and Alexei have 9 months to find a bigger place to live and take their first family vacation to Israel.