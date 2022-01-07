’90 Day’s Loren Reveals Why She Was More ‘Cautious’ With 2nd Pregnancy & Delivery Than With Her 1st

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ fan favorites dished on the safety precautions they took while welcoming two babies amid a pandemic.

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are revealing what it’s been like welcoming not one, but two, babies amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reality star couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained why they were more “cautious” with their second baby than their first.

The married couple of six years welcomed their first son, Shai, in April 2020, 16 months before welcoming baby No. 2, Asher, in August 2021. “I will say this time around — I think with Shai’s pregnancy and delivery, the whole world was cautious. I think with Asher’s pregnancy and delivery, I was more cautious because there were things that were happening and people were becoming more lenient. And so I was a lot more cautious this time around when others weren’t,” Loren explained.

Loren and Alexei also explained the precautions they put in place with both babies in terms of their family visiting. “We knew they were all vaccinated and so they were cautious, too,” Alexei said, to which Loren added, “There’s still people that haven’t met Asher.”

“But with Shai it’s much different because when Shai was born he didn’t meet anybody for like six months. The couple — who made their reality TV debut during season 3 of the flagship series 90 Day Fiancé — shared their experience between the difference in having a baby early on in the pandemic versus a few months ago. “When Shai was first born, there was complete lockdown,” Alexei said. “I couldn’t even leave the hospital one time to go and bring more stuff or anything.” Loren added, “They almost didn’t let him in the operating room also.”

“Yeah, we’re lucky they let me in there,” Alexei said. “And you know, we couldn’t get any help from her parents. Nobody knew what it is and there was real lockdowns. There was no crew, we self-shot everything. There’s a lot of differences. Now, it’s a lot more open.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premieres Jan. 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TLC.