Gigi Hadid Seemingly Spends Time With Leo DiCaprio & His Dad As She Arrives At Same Hotel As Them

Gigi Hadid appeared to bond with Leonardo DiCaprio and his father George as she headed to the China Tang hotel in London on Tuesday, June 6. The model, 28, kept a low profile as she walked into the hotel in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Leo, 48, and his dad, 79, were seen earlier arriving at the hotel with his step-mom Peggy Ann Farrar.

Gigi went for an all-black look and seemed to be trying to keep things low-key as she arrived at the hotel. She rocked a long black trench coat over another black outfit with matching heels. She also sported a pair of round sunglasses and had her hair up in a ponytail as she made her way to the lobby.

Leo and his dad and step-mom were seen heading to the London hotel after getting a bite at the famed eatery, the Chiltern Firehouse. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor wore a dark bomber jacket, black jeans, white sneakers, a black Los Angeles Dodgers cap, and a face mask. George similarly wore a black jacket with matching pants and shoes. His step-mom sported an all-white outfit with a pair of pants, coat, and pink sneakers. She completed the outfit with a white turban. The London sighting came just days after Leo was seen spending time on a yacht with model Meghan Roche, who is friends with Gigi and her sister Bella.

Romance rumors surrounding Leo and Gigi first began back in September 2022. Speculation about them was rekindled as they were both spotted making their way to the same Met Gala afterparty early in May. A few days later, they were each seen leaving the NYC restaurant Ciprianis.

Both Leo and Gigi also attended the same Oscars party, and they reportedly spent most of the time together. A source told People that there was no PDA, but they were inseparable. “Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low-key,” they said.