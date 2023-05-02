Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Heading To Same Met Gala Party After Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been rumored to be casually dating for a few months, and the two stars were both seen arriving at the same Met Gala afterparty on Monday, May 1. The model, 28, and actor, 48, were each spotted walking into the party in separate photographs, following fashion’s biggest night. Both Gigi and Leo looked excited to have a great time at the afterparty at New York’s Zero Bond.

Gigi appeared to be keeping her outfit mostly covered as she went to cross the street. She rocked a long black, leather trenchcoat, as she stepped off the sidewalk. She also had a pair of dangling earrings and small black heels. Leo kept a very low profile as he strolled toward the party. He rocked a suit jacket, black jeans, a dark button-down, and white sneakers. He also donned a black face mask and a Los Angeles Dodgers cap, hiding most of his face.

Leo and Gigi were first rumored to be spending time together back in September 2022. At the time, a source revealed that they were “getting to know each other,” to People. Since the rumors began, the pair have both been spotted attending some of the same events, like when they both attended parties before and after the Academy Awards in March. When the two of them attended an Oscars pre-party, an insider revealed that they spent a ton of time together People. “Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key,” they told the outlet at the time. “There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

The afterparty came after Gigi looked fabulous as she walked the red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala. The model’s Karl Lagerfeld-inspired look was absolutely stunning as she arrived for the Costume Institute Benefit. She looked beautiful in an all-black look, which included a corset, and long black, nearly sheer skirt.