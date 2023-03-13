Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Both Attend Beyonce’s Oscars After-Party As Dating Rumors Heat Up Again

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continued to further speculation about a potential romance on Sunday (Mar. 12), attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmot. In photos published by Daily Mail, Leo, 48, and Gigi, 27, attended the event separately, with the model sporting a silverly slip dress with a daringly high leg slit. Leo opted for an all-black outfit, which he complemented with a black facemask. While photographers didn’t capture the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor and Gigi interacting, the “same time, same place” -ness of these sightings will continue to fuel speculation of a romance between them.

Days before the Oscars, Leo and Gigi reportedly had a “low key” hang at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars party on Friday (Mar. 10). The two were reportedly “tucked away in a tented area” during this pre-Oscars celebration, but PEOPLE reported that there wasn’t any PDA Between them. However, the report claimed that Leo and Gigi “were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.” PEOPLE did have a second source said that the two hung out “in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section,” so it wasn’t as intimate as one thought.

Towards the end of February, Leo and Gigi kindled the romance rumors by having dinner at the same restaurant in Milan. Eyewitnesses told TMZ that they were supposedly sitting together at Casa Cipriani, until fans recognized them both. Soon afterward, they made their separate exits from the eatery.

This Gigi-Leo connection was first reported in September 2022, with PEOPLE claiming that the two were “getting to know each other,” and that Leo was “definitely pursuing Gigi.” Though they weren’t officially “dating,” Leo and Gigi were spotted together on a number of occasions after this initial report. They both attended the same Circoloco Halloween Party and were both spotted at Milan Fashion Week events.

“They are casually seeing each other, but there is nothing serious going on between them at all,” a source told HollywoodLife in December. Another insider notes that Gigi thought Leo was “a great guy,” but she wasn’t ready to become exclusive. “She’s enjoying the casual relationship that they currently have.” Even if nothing comes of this, the insider said that Gigi would still love to “maintain a friendship” with the Hollywood heartthrob.