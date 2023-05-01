Gigi Hadid Is Gothic Chic In Black Mesh Corset & See-Through Tulle Skirt At The Met Gala

Met Gala queen, Gigi Hadid, came to slay! The top model paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld with her stunning look by Matthew Williams of Givenchy.

All hail Met Gala Queen Gigi Hadid! The seven-time Met Gala attendee delivered, as always, with her 2023 Met Gala look, inspired by the career of Karl Lagerfeld. Gigi wore a dress fit for a rocker by Matthew Williams of Givenchy! The star opted for a chic black corset that had a sheer tulle overlay, only droping over one shoulder. The top model paired the corset with a low-rise, nearly-sheer black tulle skirt. Because it was so low-rise, the tops of Gigi’s hips were visible to the cameras. She draped several strings of pearls around her neck and pulled her long hair back in a beach-wavy half up, half down style. Gigi also opted to wear sheer gloves that matched the design of the dress.

The 28-year-old model has never disappointed when it comes to tackling each Met Gala year’s theme with her look. Recall, to her first Met Gala in 2015, Gigi rocked a stunning DVF red gown to correspond with the theme, “China: Through the Looking Glass.” A year later, for “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” she switched it up in a space-age Tommy Hilfiger dress that featured a structured sequin silver bodice and sheer skirt. In 2017, she donned a Tommy gown once again, this time taking a bigger, more theatrical risk than ever before. Playing into the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” theme, Gigi’s gown that year featured a champagne gown with an asymmetrical tulle train and off the shoulder sleeve. She styled her hair in a trendy bun with a long bang in the front. It was one of the best looks of the year!

For the 2018 Met Gala, Gigi shimmered on the museum steps in a stunning Versace gown that was reminiscent of a stained glass window in a church, nailing the “Heavenly Bodies” exhibition theme that year. More recently, Gigi absolutely crushed the camp theme in 2019 by wearing a Michael Kors Collection ensemble that consisted of a silvery jumpsuit with a matching cape, boots, and headpiece — certainly one that no one could forget! For the first Met Gala post-pandemic, the fashion icon returned to the event in a strapless Prada gown paired with black gloves. She dyed her hair red for the occasion and delivered a look reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit and Audrey Hephburn for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme.

Finally, last year, Gigi rocked a bold Versace piece that screamed elegance alongside the theme of “America: An Anthology of Fashion – Part 2.” The mother-of-one wore a massive silk burgundy puffer over top a boned corset that was over a skin-tight latex jumpsuit. Gigi completed the look with a pair of striking knee-high leather boots, matching jewels, a spiky bun and a vampy lip. Like we said, she always delivers!

