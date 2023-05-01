Gigi Hadid Is Gothic Chic In Black Mesh Corset & See-Through Tulle Skirt At The Met Gala

All hail Met Gala Queen Gigi Hadid! The seven-time Met Gala attendee delivered, as always, with her 2023 Met Gala look, inspired by the career of Karl Lagerfeld. Gigi wore a dress fit for a rocker by Matthew Williams of Givenchy! The star opted for a chic black corset that had a sheer tulle overlay, only droping over one shoulder. The top model paired the corset with a low-rise, nearly-sheer black tulle skirt. Because it was so low-rise, the tops of Gigi’s hips were visible to the cameras. She draped several strings of pearls around her neck and pulled her long hair back in a beach-wavy half up, half down style. Gigi also opted to wear sheer gloves that matched the design of the dress.

The 28-year-old model has never disappointed when it comes to tackling each Met Gala year’s theme with her look. Recall, to her first Met Gala in 2015, Gigi rocked a stunning DVF red gown to correspond with the theme, “China: Through the Looking Glass.” A year later, for “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” she switched it up in a space-age Tommy Hilfiger dress that featured a structured sequin silver bodice and sheer skirt. In 2017, she donned a Tommy gown once again, this time taking a bigger, more theatrical risk than ever before. Playing into the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” theme, Gigi’s gown that year featured a champagne gown with an asymmetrical tulle train and off the shoulder sleeve. She styled her hair in a trendy bun with a long bang in the front. It was one of the best looks of the year!

For the 2018 Met Gala, Gigi shimmered on the museum steps in a stunning Versace gown that was reminiscent of a stained glass window in a church, nailing the “Heavenly Bodies” exhibition theme that year. More recently, Gigi absolutely crushed the camp theme in 2019 by wearing a Michael Kors Collection ensemble that consisted of a silvery jumpsuit with a matching cape, boots, and headpiece — certainly one that no one could forget! For the first Met Gala post-pandemic, the fashion icon returned to the event in a strapless Prada gown paired with black gloves. She dyed her hair red for the occasion and delivered a look reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit and Audrey Hephburn for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme.

Finally, last year, Gigi rocked a bold Versace piece that screamed elegance alongside the theme of “America: An Anthology of Fashion – Part 2.” The mother-of-one wore a massive silk burgundy puffer over top a boned corset that was over a skin-tight latex jumpsuit. Gigi completed the look with a pair of striking knee-high leather boots, matching jewels, a spiky bun and a vampy lip. Like we said, she always delivers!