Gigi Hadid Stuns In Skintight Sparkling Jumpsuit For Dramatic Met Gala Look

Gigi Hadid never disappoints when it comes to Met Gala fashion, and she ruled the red carpet once again with her gorgeous and on-theme 2019 look!

She’s one of the world’s biggest supermodels, so it’s no surprise that Gigi Hadid absolutely nailed her Met Gala look at the event on May 6! The 24-year-old hit the red carpet in a sparkling silver Michael Kors pantsuit, which hugged her incredible figure to perfection. She paired the look with an oversized metallic silver jacket that matched the jumpsuit, but also featured feathers throughout the bottom. The ensemble also included a matching silver headpiece, which covered Gigi’s hair, and she even added silver eyelashes to complete her full, standout look. Her outfit fit right in with the wacky ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ theme, which was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

Gigi has become a staple at the Met Gala over the years, beginning with the first time she walked the event’s red carpet in 2015. That year, she looked absolutely gorgeous in her form-fitting red dress, which featured a plunging neckline and high slit. She kept her hair down and in loose waves, with a minimal beauty look. It was quite a simple look and perfect for her first Met Gala.

In 2016, though, she returned by making a big statement and walking the red carpet with her then-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Her dress featured a sequined, metallic bodice with a sheer green skirt, and she slicked her hair back into a sleek ponytail. She followed up with a standout gold look in 2017 and another absolutely flawless look in 2018!

Clearly, there was a lot riding on Gigi’s 2019 look, and she absolutely delivered. Of course the supermodel got to hang out with some of her best pals at the event, including her sister, Bella Hadid, fellow model Kendall Jenner and plenty more. See more amazing Met Gala looks in the gallery above!