Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Reignite Romance Speculation After Leaving Same Restaurant

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid rekindled rumors that the two are seeing each other, after they were each seen leaving the same restaurant in Milan on Thursday, February 23. The two stars were each spotted leaving Casa Cipriani separately in new photos, which you can see here, via TMZ. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that they were supposedly sitting together until they were spotted by fans.

Videos of each of the stars leaving captured their exit! Leo, 48, ducked his head down and wore a black baseball cap. He appeared to be talking on his phone and someone leaving at the same time appeared to open a large black umbrella. He seemed to be rushing as he made his exit. Gigi, 27, took her time a bit more as she walked out in a light blue jacket and black heels, as she carried a black purse.

The two were apparently attending a birthday celebration for a friend. The witnesses told TMZ that they had both arrived at the eatery around midnight, and appeared to be sitting together until they were noticed, and Gigi attempted to hide behind her bodyguard.

Speculation about the Titanic actor and model being romantically involved began way back in September, and the two were spotted together on a number of occasions, including Halloween, and at Fashion Week events, but it had been a while since the two were last seen together.

Though Leo was spotted with a few other people since the rumors about him Gigi began, an insider close to The Wolf Of Wall Street star revealed to HollywoodLife that the two weren’t exclusive in December. “Leo is single. Nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all,” they said.

Another source close to Gigi told HL that the model thought that Leo was “amazing,” and would like to maintain a friendship regardless of their relationship status. “Gigi thinks Leo is a great guy, and she’s enjoying the casual relationship that they currently have. She’s not sure if it will turn into anything more serious down the road but even if it doesn’t, she’d love to maintain a friendship with him,” they said.