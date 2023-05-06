Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Stay Low Key On 2nd Outing In A Week Amid Rekindled Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen leaving a popular upscale restaurant in the Big Apple, months after they originally sparked romance rumors

Gigi Hadid, 28, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, were spotted hanging out once again this week, The model and actor were both photographed and filmed leaving Cipriani restaurant in New York City, NY on Thursday, reigniting romance rumors that initially started months ago. She led the way as they went down some stairs and kept a low-profile in casual outfits.

Gigi’s look included a brown sweater over a white top, gray sweatpants, and a baseball cap. Leo went with a black jacket over a dark shirt, jeans, and a black baseball cap. He also had a black face mask over his mouth and nose.

Gigi and Leo’s latest outing comes just a few days after they were seen arriving at the same Met Gala afterparty. The fun night took place at Zero Bond and the possible lovebirds were photographed separately outside the location. They both wore all black ensembles as they walked by outside crowds, and appeared to be excited to enjoy the star-studded bash.

Gigi and Leo first turned heads when they spent time together back in Sept. 2022. A source told People that they were “getting to know each other” at the time and it seemed to be pretty casual. After a few more outings together, another source told the outlet that they were spotted getting close at an Oscars pre-party earlier this year. “Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key,” the insider explained. “There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

Before Gigi sparked romance rumors with Leo, she dated singer Zayn Malik, with whom she shares two-year-old daughter Khai, on and off for six years. Leo, on the other hand, previously dated model Camila Morrone for four years until they split in Aug. 2022. The Titanic star is known for dating various models in the past, so his new link to Gigi isn’t too surprising. Neither have publicly confirmed or denied a romance.

