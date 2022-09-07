Taylor Swift Supports Gigi Hadid At New Brand Launch In Rare Public Outing

Taylor Swift was one of the attendees at the launch party for Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, in New York City on Sept. 6. Gigi hosted an intimate dinner at Le Chalet, which was attended by stars like Taylor, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and more. Although paparazzi did not catch photos of Taylor walking into the event, she was seen in the background of a photo from inside.

Taylor Swift spotted at Gigi Hadid’s brand launch party in New York. pic.twitter.com/9nifqMhObl — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2022

In the blurry image, Taylor is seated at one of the restaurant’s tables with her arms lifted in the air. She appears to be wearing a sleek, black halter neck dress with her signature red lipstick. Her hair is styled straight with bangs straight across her forehead. “And Taylor Swift said ‘let NYFW commence!'” the photo’s caption said.

Taylor and Gigi have been friends for years, but Taylor has mostly kept her personal life out of the public eye since 2017. However, she still made sure to support her longtime pal, even at a very public event. Just over a week before Gigi’s brand launch, Taylor also attended the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home the Video of the Year honor for her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” short film.

While accepting the honor, Taylor shocked fans by announcing that she has a brand new album coming out on Oct. 21. The record is called Midnights and features 13 new tracks, which Taylor were inspired by sleepless nights throughout Taylor’s life.

Considering the singer is currently in the process of releasing re-recorded versions of her first six albums, fans were not expecting a brand new album just yet. So far, she’s dropped re-records of Fearless and Red, which means there are still four more to go. In addition to new versions of all of the albums’ original songs, Taylor has also been including songs “from the vault,” which are tracks that didn’t make the original versions of the records, but were recorded by Taylor for the re-releases.