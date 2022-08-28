Taylor Swift Arrives At The VMAs Draped In Diamonds In Surprise Appearance: Photos

Taylor Swift, 32, has quite a history with the MTV Video Music Awards, but that hasn’t kept her away all these years! The “cardigan” songstress looked like a million bucks as she made a surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28 — and she walked away a big winner!

Taylor was practically dripping in diamonds as she arrived on the red carpet wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress made from strands of strategically placed silver sparkles. Evoking old Taylor glam, she rocked her signature red lip and slicked her hair back into a low bun.

Not long after she walked the carpet, she walked away with her first big win, grabbing the Moonperson for Best Long Form Video. Escorted bystar Dylan O’Brien, she thanked him and co-star Sadie Sink, along with her entire team for leading with their ‘brilliance’ to make something ‘worthy of the love fans have shown this song’.

Tonight, Taylor has been nominated in five different categories, all for her work on the video for All Too Well: The Short Film. The nominations include Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Long Form Video, and the coveted Video of the Year. Will Taylor’s Version come out victorious? We’ll have to see!

Taylor has a LONG history with the VMAS. She’s previously won eleven awards from 42 total nominations, and had three nods this year. Taylor made her first debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008 — 14 years ago — when she was nominated for Best New Artist, alongside Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus. Sadly, they all lost the award to Tokio Hotel.

@taylorswift Team All Too Well bringing the emotional pain to the VMAs… 🧣 ♬ Pink Venom – BLACKPINK

The following year, Taylor returned to the show as a nominee for Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me” — an award she won, but not without some controversy. That was the year Kanye West famously interrupted her speech to declare that Beyonce was robbed. “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” he said at the time.

Since then, Taylor has had several more memorable moments. In 2017, she debuted her epic video for “Look What You Made Me Do” — the first single off Reputation — and it became an instant hit! More recently, she won 2 VMAs in 2019 for the videos for “You Need To Calm Down” and “Me!” and she won another in 2020 for Best Direction of the video for “The Man”.