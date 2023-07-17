Selena Gomez Ditches Dark Hair & Debuts New Blonde Hair Makeover For Summer: Before & After Photos

Selena Gomez is not afraid to try out new beauty trends and hair colors and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 30-year-old showed off a gorgeous new platinum blonde hairstyle in a slew of gorgeous photos that showed off her new look.

Selena has been rocking dark hair for years, but she revealed a new blonde style that, to be honest, we love. In the photos posted to her Instagram, Selena showed off her new hair color on a bunch of different occasions. In one photo, she posed for a photo shoot when she wore a light blue dress while her blonde hair was down in voluminous, old-Hollywood waves. She topped her look off with a bright red matte lip, giving off serious Marilyn Monroe vibes.

In another photo from the slideshow, Selena posed for a mirror selfie wearing a patterned jacket while her newly blonde hair was down and straight in a blowout while her roots were left dark. She opted out of any makeup in the photo, letting her fresh hair speak for itself. Another photo pictured Selena wearing an oversized pink dress while her half-brown half blonde hair was slicked back and parted in the middle with layers of brown braided buns on either side.

Selena’s new blonde hair took us by complete surprise considering she just posted photos of her from the past month with dark hair. One of our favorite recent photos of Selena rocking her dark hair was a photo of her and her sister Gracie, 9, sharing a huge croissant. In the photo, Selena wore a white button-down cropped shirt with two pockets on the side styled with a pair of jeans. She accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses, chunky gold hoop earrings, and a black YSL purse.