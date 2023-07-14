Selena Gomez Is Told She Has ‘Bad Taste’ After Asking TikTok Why She’s Single: Watch

Selena Gomez found out from TikTok why she’s single. The 30-year-old superstar used the filter “Why Am I Single?”, that flashes on the person’s head, and includes answers like “You Are Focused On Your Career,” “You’re Relying On Luck,” and “You Have Unhealed Wounds.” Selena tried the filter in a July 13 TikTok, played to the song “Holding Out For A Hero,” and the answer she got was “You Have Bad Taste.” Immediately, the “Rare” singer had a shocked expression and looked away off-camera. “Well thats rude tik Tok,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Selena hasn’t been in a public relationship since her romances with The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Earlier this year, the Only Murders in the Building star was romantically linked to The Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart, 33. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” US Weekly claimed via a source in a January report. The outlet also reported that Selena and Drew — who were seen bowling together in NYC — were “very casual and low-key.” But Selena later shut down the rumors and clarified that she’s single on social media.

While Selena’s not dating right now, a source told ET in late 2022 that the Disney Channel alum is open to exploring love again. “Selena is feeling positive and optimistic,” the insider said. “She is open to dating.” Selena opened up about love when she appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast in Nov. 2022. “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she said at the time. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”

Selena infamously dated Justin, 29, on-and-off for years until they officially broke up in May 2018. The “Peaches” singer went on to marry Hailey Baldwin later that year. Hailey disputed the rumors that she allegedly hooked up with her now-husband while he was still dating Selena during a Sept. 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “Not one time,” the model said in response to the rumors.