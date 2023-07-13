Selena Gomez & Camila Cabello Embrace For Rebellious Photo & Fans Are Now Begging For A Duet

Photo dumps with the bestie! Selena Gomez, 30, sent her and Camila Cabello‘s fan bases into a frenzy after she posed alongside the 26-year-old for a throwback photo shared via Instagram on Jul. 13. In the snapshot, the Rare Beauty founder and Camila appeared to be at an amusement park and twinned by sticking their tongues out for the camera. The “Señorita” hitmaker held up her middle finger in a rebellious fashion, while Selena kept it PG and held up the peace sign.

In the second slide of Selena’s post, the Disney Channel alum rocked a pair of black leggings and a matching black crewneck sweater. The brunette beauty also appeared to be makeup-free and tied her tresses up and back in a messy updo. For Camila’s part, she looked casual, yet chic, in a white tank crop top and black sweatpants. The Cuba native added a plaid sweater tied around her waist to her ensemble, along with gold hoop earrings.

Soon after Selena shared the photos with her 426 million followers, many of them flocked to the comments to gush over seeing the two singers together. “Two of my favorite Girls!!”, one admirer wrote, while another quipped, “Latina legends.” Meanwhile, many of the fans couldn’t help but speculate that Selena and Camila had dropped a hint for a possible collaboration. “IS THIS A HINT TOWARDS A COLLAB?!” one fan questioned, while another penned, “Camila and Selena duet WHEN.”

The 30-year-old’s latest photo dump comes on the heels of her sizzling bikini photos shared via Instagram on Jul. 7. In the swimsuit photos, Selena posed alongside her friend Nicola Peltz, 28. “I love you so much!!”, Nicola gushed in the comments. Meanwhile, many of Selena’s fans couldn’t help but swoon over her chic one piece swimsuit. “Selena Gomez we love you forever,” one fan wrote, while another added, “slayyy my momaaa [sic].”

Just three days later, Camila followed suit and took to Instagram to share a photo of her rocking a black-and-red bikini in Greece. “Can’t wait to be back to chronic low level anxiety in Florida’s shark infested waters,” the Cinderella star joked in the caption. For her ocean-ready ensemble, Camila paired her ALT Swim bikini with black sunglasses and held her wet tresses up with her hands. Selena took to the comments to gush over her pal’s look. “Thas my girl,” she penned, along with a clapping emoji and a flame emoji.