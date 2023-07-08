Selena Gomez Rocks Sexy Tan Swimsuit While Cozying Up To BFF Nicola Peltz: Photos

Selena Gomez soaked up the sun with her best friend Nicola Peltz, 28! The Disney alum, 30, opted for a rust colored swimsuit with ruched fabric as she snuggled up to Nicola while on vacation in a dump shared on Friday, July 7. She kept her raven hued hair back into a slick bun as she laughed and posed with Brooklyn Beckham‘s wife, clearly having an amazing time. Nicola also glowed in a white bikini top as she showed off her now brunette (formerly blonde) locks. She channeled the 2000s with a very Y2k inspired pair of shades in the same photo, giving her best duck face.

In another, Selena posed knelt on an outdoor sofa as the camera caught her various tattoos — including one on her back, a vertical one on her right hip as well as a third small one above her right elbow. A pool with several lounge chairs could also be spotted behind them, perhaps at one of their homes in Los Angeles, or at the Peltz estate in Florida.

Other photos showed the gal pals bundled up in sweatpants and hugging on a couch adorned with a leopard pillow, with Selena opting for a red hoodie, and Nicola going for a black one. A smiling Selena went for dip at one point as an adorable dog (likely Nicola’s) tried to steal the show! Overall, the captionless photo dump seemed to indicate a weekend well went as America marked the 4th of July.

Selena was also spotted hanging with another close pal on the weekend: Taylor Swift, 33! The star, who is currently on her Eras Tour, brought back a low key version of her iconic 4th of July party at her Rhode Island estate, also celebrating with Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness. Selena and Tay were seen hugging in laughing in several polaroids shared from the bash on her own IG as well as Taylor’s. “Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals. I needed that,” Selena captioned her post.