Selena Gomez’s Friends: Meet The Pals She Keeps In Her Inner Circle, Including Taylor Swift & More

Her AppleTV+ documentary My Mind & Me will be released on Nov. 4, 2022.

Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez, 30, has many titles to her name from actress, Grammy-nominated singer, and entrepreneur. But her most meaningful one might just be that of a true friend. The former Disney Channel star keeps her circle of friends pretty tight, after all, she does hang out with the super-famous Taylor Swift. Below is everything you need to know about Selena’s gal pals!

Taylor Swift

“Anti-Hero” singer Taylor, 32, and Selena have been friends for a very long time. Their friendship has also been BFF goals for many of us since we were in middle school! During 2008 is when the T+S bond formed when both of the pop singers were each dating a Jonas brother. Taylor, at the time, was romantically involved with Joe Jonas, while the brunette beauty was dating Nick Jonas. Although their relationships fizzled out, the 32-year-old and Selena ended up having a friendship that would stand the test of time.

Most recently, Selena called the “Midnight Rain” singer a “mastermind” for her work on her new album Midnights, which was released on Oct. 21, 2022. The Selena + Chef star took to her Instagram Story on the day of the album release to share a screenshot the song “Mastermind” and added “that she is” next to the song title. And on Jul. 22, 2022, Selena spent her 30th birthday with Taylor and documented the moment on her Instagram. “30, nerdy and worthy,” she captioned the adorable snapshot.

Courtney Lopez

Courtney Lopez is another one of the singer’s close friends. The businesswoman is the founder and president of West Of Fairfax, a PR and marketing firm in Los Angeles. She has been friends with the Only Murders in the Building star for many years and is often featured on Selena’s Instagram. In July 2020, Courtney took to Instagram to share a sweet polaroid photo of Selena to wish her a happy birthday. “was too busy celebrating yesterday that I forgot to post. I’ll leave all the mushy stuff in the card but love you forever,” the caption read.

On Aug. 19, 2022, Selena posted a group photo with her pals, that also included Courtney. “My Best with My Best,” she captioned the post. Courtney and the pop star are very close, as Selena has featured her on her social media for many years. However, the story of how they met is not publicly known.

Ashley Cook

Selena and her friend Ashley Cook often bond over their love of music. Ashley is the founder of The 615 House, a music venue in Nashville, per US Weekly. Notably, Ashley is also a singer like her bestie, and she also congratulated her on the Rare album in Jan. 2020. “it’s out! you put your heart into this. you’ve grown and shifted and through it all you’ve remained true to yourself. proud of the music you created, but mostly proud of who you’ve become along the way. cheering you on always— but cheering a little louder today,” Ashley captioned the selfie with Selena.

Raquelle Stevens

Raquelle Stevens, 30, is another bestie of Selena’s. They are so close that she even appeared on Selena’s cooking show, Selena + Chef, on HBO. And on May 31, 2022, Selena appeared on Raquelle’s podcast Giving Back Generation to discuss friendship. The two beauties are often seen on each other’s social media hanging out with their pals, including Ashley and Courtney. On July 26, 2022, The Sunshine Mind author took to Instagram to share a stunning group photo with her girls. “Decade of life together, so grateful! Happy 30th Selly we love you so much,” the captioned the post.

Caroline Franklin

Caroline Franklin has been a part of Selena’s friend group for many years as well. She is often spotted hanging out with Raquelle, Ashley, and more of Selena’s close pals. In Sept. 2019, Caroline, Selena, and another pal took to trip to Boston together and documented the trip with a sweet selfie. “Beautiful weekend in Baaaston,” Caroline captioned the post along with a lobster emoji.

Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa, 34, and Selena have a very close bond as well. In Sept. 2017, Selena and the Grown-ish actress revealed to fans that Francia had donated her kidney to Selena. “I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story,” she captioned the photo of the two in hospital beds together. More recently, on July 27, 2022, the two stars spent some quality time together making hilarious TikTok videos about dating. “But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing,” Selena captioned the post where the two did the “He’s a 10” trend.

Marissa Marino

Marissa Marino is not only Selena’ go-to hairstylist, but also a close confidant as well. Marissa’s Instagram features countless photos of Selena, as the proud mom is often the mastermind behind Selena’s amazing tresses. On July 22, 2021, she took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of Selena. “Happy Birthday Selly! We love you so much ,” the captioned the snapshot.

Connar Franklin

Showstopping model Connar Franklin is another true bestie of Selena. Not only did the hitmaker throw her a lavish birthday party in 2019, but she also joined Selena for an episode of Selena + Chef on Sept. 2, 2022. “Final episodes of Selena + Chef now out on @hbomax,” Connar captioned the photo on set with her pal.