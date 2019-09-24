Selena Gomez Reveals She Was A ‘Nerd’ In High School & Why She’s Now Considered A ‘Troublemaker’

Selena Gomez is opening up about her friendships like never before. She appeared on pal Raquelle Stevens’ new podcast and revealed that she’s the ‘troublemaker’ of the crew.

Selena Gomez appeared on the first episode of BFF Raquelle Stevens new podcast Giving Back Generation along with other pals Ashley Cook and Courtney (Barry) Lopez, and the discussion was all about their circle of friendship and trust. That allowed the 27-year-old singer to get really personal since she was with the people who know her the most. She made some amazing admissions that many fans don’t know about her.

For instance, Selena has a naughty side. “I’m the troublemaker of the group, a little mischievous. I like to make things interesting. And I feel that’s a crucial part of friendship,” she revealed. “And I have the safest people to do that with let’s just be honest. For me, I like, I don’t know, that’s what I love, I love getting reactions out of Ashley, I love performing, I love adventure.”

Sel then opened up about how she wasn’t always that way. “I know when I was growing up, I went to school for a little bit, before I was homeschooled, people were, you know. If my cousin wasn’t the captain of the cheerleading team I would have been destroyed. Because I was just, you know, I was kind of a nerd and just hung out with like one person,” Selena shared. It’s so hard to think of the “It Ain’t Me” singer ever being considered a “nerd.”

Selena continued, “And that’s hard, that’s hard because people, at least when I have meet and greets they always talk about friendships, they always say ‘you know I don’t have a lot of friends’ and, and they don’t feel comfortable with, you know, talking to people because they are afraid they’re going to get burned.”

Sel is open about her friendships on social media and her fans are all aware of who makes up the singer’s inner circle. “Even my fans, they all know your names and they feel a connection to you guys,” Selena told Raquelle, Ashley and Courtney. “I just wanted to share that, because I hope the takeaway from this as well, is that we just want, I want, to be an example of friendship and what it can look like, and the importance of it.” She added ” I want there to be more friendships like this. I think there needs to be more.”