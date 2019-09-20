Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free In Stunning Photo From Boston Trip With Friends

Selena Gomez was just honored in Boston for her work in fighting the stigma surrounding mental health. Now she’s sharing a photo diary of her trip there along with a makeup free selfie.

Selena Gomez has been open about her issues with anxiety and depression and now she’s getting kudos for her efforts to break the stigma surrounding mental health. The 27-year-old traveled on a whirlwind trip to Boston to collect the honor from McLean Hospital at their annual dinner and brought her close girlfriends along with her for the trip. The singer shared a photo diary via her Instagram on Sept. 19 and it started out with a pic of Selena’s makeup free face sitting atop her hands as she looks into the camera. In it she appears so fresh and happy while wearing a comfy black sweater.

“My Boston photo diary 💜🌈 thank you for being so warm and welcoming to me while I was there!! I had the best time meeting so many of you,” Sel captioned the series of pics. One photo showed her pals as they looked down the street with Boston’s classic Georgian architecture seen in a building behind them. The ladies appeared to just be out enjoying the city as in the next photo she’s sitting on a bench outside a coffee shop with two pals. Sel looks relaxed in a grey shirt and black cardigan.

In an Instagram photo posted on Sept. 18, Selena posed with her award and wrote, “So humbled to have been part of the incredible McLean Hospital’s Annual Dinner and was honored to be able to share a bit of my story. Thank you Dr. Rauch for inviting me and spending time speaking with me about mental health. And thank you to all the amazing staff at McLean. And a huge thank you to (film director) David O Russell for connecting me with these amazing humans. These are the moments where I am so grateful for the platform God has given me. ❤️”

McLean was just as appreciative, tweeting “Thank you, @selenagomez, for your tenacious work toward eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health and for warmly receiving the numerous attendees at our annual dinner this past Friday who wanted to share their story with you,” McLean Hospital said in a Sept. 15 post.