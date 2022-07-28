Selena Gomez Reunites With Kidney Donor Francia Raisa On TikTok & Fans Go Wild: Watch

“He’s a 10, but his breath stinks,” says Francia Raisa at the start of the TikTok video Selena Gomez posted on Thursday (July 27). “And I can’t fix that?” Selena, 30, asked Francia, 34, about this hypothetical man. “You try,” says the Grown-ish star. From there, Selena and her BFF put together odd pairings – “he only likes to roleplay Star Wars,” “he doesn’t like dogs,” “he likes his toes sucked,” “he hates everything that you’ve ever been in,” “he says you can never have a glass of wine again” – which produce some hilarious reactions (also, it turns out that Francia has never seen Star Wars.)

@selenagomez But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

While Selena and Francia don’t play the game properly by giving their adjusted scores to these “10s,” they provide some hilarity at the end. “He’s a ten, but he hates your best friend,” says Selena, whose eyes light up as she waits to hear her friend’s reaction. “Mmm, I hate her too, sometimes,” says Francia, much to Selena’s shock. After a bit of a laugh, Selena admits, “Honestly, fair enough.”

View Related Gallery Selena Gomez's Hottest Looks: Photos Of The Star's Best Red Carpet Outfits Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019 EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez leaving her hotel in Paris. 09 Jul 2022 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA876154_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The reunion between these two comes nearly five years after Selena revealed that she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant and that Francia was her donor. “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” she wrote in a September 2017 Instagram. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. … There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis.”

“The lupus was a huge thing that happened to me,” Selena said to WSJ. Magazine in 2020. “Then the kidney thing happened, and that was the scariest because, yeah, you could actually die. The moment I came out [of the two-hour surgery], I remember starting to shake and my mom screaming and then being put back under.”

In 2021, Francia publicly spoke about the kidney donation process for the first time. “I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population,” she wrote. “While I wasn’t affected personally by kidney disease, I’ve seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it. So in honor of World Kidney Day, let’s talk about the impact of [donating a kidney].”

“Thank you for blessing me,” Selena responded to Francia’s thread. “I am forever grateful to you.”