Selena Gomez Slays In Silver Dress With Bold Red Lipstick While Celebrating Friend’s Birthday

Selena Gomez looked amazing when she wore a flattering outfit while posing for some epic photos with her friend Connar Franklin after putting together a birthday party for her.

Selena Gomez, 27, was looking pretty fantastic when she recently celebrated friend Connar Franklin‘s 22nd birthday! The singer could be seen posing with the Connar in some Instagram pics that she posted to thank Sel for throwing her a party for the big day. In the snapshots, Selena can be seen sitting and flaunting what appears to be a long metallic silver dress that has a blazer style top as Connar sits next to her in a long-sleeved lavender mini dress. The ex of Justin Bieber, 25, who is pouting her lips in one of the photos, topped the look off with red lipstick as she kept her long wavy locks down.

“Thank you @selenagomez for getting my most favorite people together and putting together the most fun night. I love my friends so much, I’m prancing into my 22nd year with the greatest people by my side!! 😭😭😭😍” Connar captioned the stunning pics.

It’s great to see Selena spending time with friends and having eventful days! The brunette beauty is “emotionally thriving” lately, according to a source who previously spoke with us. “Selena’s doing really well,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s taken charge of her health and has been very consistent with all the important stuff like her nutrition and her sleep and her physical activity so her health is very stable right now. And emotionally she’s thriving.”

When Selena’s not spending time with friends, she’s working hard on her career. One of the latest projects she’s worked on is the Netflix docu-series Living Undocumented, on which she served as executive producer. The series follows eight undocumented immigrant families and their personal stories about high costs they must pay to try and live the American dream and it debuted on Oct. 2.