Selena Gomez’s BFF Taylor Swift Helps Her Celebrate 30th Birthday: Cute Photos

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the ultimate friendship goals! The Only Murders in the Building actress celebrated her big 30th birthday on Friday, July 22 and the “Carolina” singer was there right by her side to ring in the milestone. The adorable BFFs were spotted enjoyed an intimate dinner at the celebrity haunt Inn of the Seventh Ray in Malibu. To mark the occasion, Selena shared fun snaps from the evening, captioning them, “30, nerdy and worthy.”

Rocking a gorgeous white, ruffled mini dress, Selena kept her trademark chestnut locks up in a loose bun as she laughed and smiled alongside her partner in crime. Taylor kept if simple and chic as well, donning a red floral sundress, with her blonde locks in braids. In one photo, the Grammy winner gave a thumbs up as Selena giggled in the background.

As fans know, the two pop icons have been besties for quite some time. Back in 2008, they became close while both dating Jonas brothers: Selena with Nick and Taylor with Joe. “It was hysterical,” Selena recalled of their friendship forming during a KISS FM interview in 2017. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

Three years later, Selena gushed even more about Taylor’s friendship, saying its much deeper than the public knows, as they often keep some things to themselves. “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected,” Selena explained to WSJ. “Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”