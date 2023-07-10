Camila Cabello Rocks Tiny Bikini In Greece 1 Month After Shawn Mendes Split

Dressing for revenge! Camila Cabello, 26, took to Instagram to show off her tiny string bikini while vacationing in Athens, Greece, on Jul. 10 (see PHOTO HERE). The “Worth It” hitmaker’s sexy ALT Swim bikini featured a black-and-red abstract pattern and a mini gold embellishment in the middle of the bikini top. Camila completed her ocean swim attire with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and held her raven-hued tresses up with her hands.

“Can’t wait to be back to chronic low level anxiety in Florida’s shark infested waters,” the 26-year-old joked in the photo’s caption. The songstress was pictured standing in the seemingly shallow water, as the ocean water hit just above her mid-thigh. Although it’s unclear when Camila took the photo, it appeared to be a sunset snapshot, as the sun’s golden rays glistened over the calm blue water. Soon after she shared the bikini photo with her 67.1 million followers, many commented to gush over the Cuba native’s look.

“I AM LOOKING RESPECTFULLY,” one admirer joked, while another added, “Wow okay. Break the internet why don’t you.” Meanwhile, a separate admirer couldn’t help but declare this season Camila’s “Hot girl summer.” A third fan gushed, “I JUST FELL ON MY KNEES WOW,” with a fourth who chimed in with, “This belongs on a t-shirt.” The night prior, Camila turned up the heat with another vacation snapshot. She took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her in a sheer glittering white dress. “party demon UNLOCKED,” she captioned the photos (see below) on Jul. 9.

Of course, the Fifth Harmony alum’s fans lost it and gushed over her sexy gown in the comments. “feel like ur thriving and couldn’t be happier for u,” one fan penned, while another quipped, “SHES HOT AND SHE KNOWS IT.” Of course, some of Camila’s fans were more focused on other matters, including the style icon’s next album. “DROP THE ALBUM WOMAN,” one fan insisted, while another agreed and wrote, “GIVE US THE D*** ALBUM.” In the meantime, it would appear they will have to enjoy her vacation photos while they wait.

The stunner’s latest glamourous vacation snapshots come nearly one month since her latest split from her on-and-off boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, 24. After the former lovebirds reconciled in April, the spark appeared to have fizzled out by the time their break up was confirmed by PEOPLE on Jun. 13. HollywoodLife reached out to the pair’s reps for comment but did not receive an immediate response at the time of their split. Shawn and Camila’s romance first took off unofficially in the summer of 2019. In Jun. 2019, the two even collaborated on the hit song “Señorita.”