Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Split Confirmed As New Report Claims She’s Dating Again

Camila Cabello, 26, and Shawn Mendes, 24, have gone their separate ways again. The singers, who reconciled in April 2023 after breaking up more than a year prior, have split for a second time. The news was first reported by The Sun on June 7, but it was later confirmed by PEOPLE on June 13, when the news outlet revealed Camila’s dating again. HollywoodLife reached out to both Shawn and Camila’s reps for a comment, but we didn’t receive immediate responses.

Camila and Shawn’s second split comes just weeks after they were first spotted engaging in hot PDA at Coachella. After that, they were spotted out and about at various times and didn’t hold back more PDA as they held hands and even kissed in front of others. Camila was also photographed and filmed arriving and leaving Shawn’s house several times throughout the spring.

The young lovers also attended one of pal Taylor Swift‘s New Jersey concerts on her Eras Tour and happily cuddled as they sang along to some of the singer’s biggest hits in a VIP area. Fans at the show captured many of the memorable moments between the two, in photos and videos, and shared them on social media. Fans of the couple joyously responded with comments that shared they were thrilled they were back together.

Camila and Shawn first started dating in the summer of 2019, but they were friends as far back as 2015. They had a very public romance the first time around and often shared social media posts about each other. They also gushed over each other numerous times in interviews and didn’t hold back when it came to giving details about their life together.

After they split for the first time in Nov. 2021, they were both romantically linked to other people. Camila dated Austin Kevitch but by Feb. 2023, it was over. “She loves that he’s in tech instead of show-business, it’s a first for her and she’s enjoying it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, about her romance with Austin, in Aug. 2022. Shawn has been rumored to date Dr. Jocelyne Miranda after being seen together many times, but nothing has ever been officially confirmed.