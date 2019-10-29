Watch
Shawn Mendes Reveals How Long He & Camila Cabello Have Really Been Dating & The Answer May Shock You

Shutterstock
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Camila Cabello goes out for a coffee with boyfriend Shawn Mendes at Verve Coffee in West Hollywood, after Shawn flies into LAX. Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello MTV Video Music Awards, Press Room, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello. Shawn Mendes, left, and Camila Cabello accept the award for best collaboration for "Senorita" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark, USA - 26 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Shawn Mendes opened up about the start of his relationship with his girlfriend Camila Cabello during a Q&A with fans in Hindmarsh, Australia on Oct. 26.

Shawn Mendes, 21, and Camila Cabello, 22, officially started dating on a holiday! The singer took the time to answer a fan’s question about how long he and his lady love have been together, during a Q&A he held in Hindmarsh, Australia on Oct. 26, and it turns out the two lovebirds ironically decided to become a couple on the most independent day of the year: Independence Day. “We haven’t been dating for that long, we’ve been dating since July 4 offically,” Shawn said during the Q&A, which brought on a large amount of people to say, “Awww”.

Shawn and Camila have been seen out and about numerous times since the beginning of the summer, around the same time their sizzling duet song and music video “Senorita” was released on June 21, so to finally get an exact date as to when things officially began answers a lot of questions for fans. Soon after word of Shawn’s confirmation made its way around the internet, fans took to social media to share pics of the duo that were taken on July 4th, and added captions with sweet words. The pics showed the brand new boyfriend and girlfriend cuddling outside by a pool, clearly reflecting the happiness they were in at the time.

Although it took a while for Shawn and Camila to confirm their relationship, they have been anything but shy when it comes to flaunting PDA. From holding hands to sneaking smooches to cuddling on outings, these two are the epitome of a cute couple. Now that they’re also being open about their feelings, it’s become even more adorable. “I’m so happy. I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me. Yeah, I’m really happy,” Camila gushed during an Oct. 7 interview.

It’s so awesome hearing about the start of Shawn and Camila’s romance. They were friends for years before things turned into more, so they’re living proof that sometimes love blossoms when you least expect it!