Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Pack On Hot PDA In Spicy New Video For ‘Senorita’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello teamed up for a steamy new music video and it’s almost too much to handle. The ‘Senorita’ visual officially arrived on June 21 fans are all in their feels.

Shawn Mendes, 20, and Camila Cabello, 22, are arguably two of the biggest pop stars on the planet and together — they’re a force to be reckoned with. The two musicians linked up for a sensual new song entitled “Señorita,” and the two are on FIRE in their corresponding music video. In the clip, Shawn is seen grabbing lunch at a diner that Camila works at, but by the end of the visual, the two are seen packing on some serious PDA.

This is hardly the first time the two singer (who are also friends) have collaborated together. Shawn and Camila previously linked up on the 2015 single “I Know What You Did Last Summer” which had fans falling in love instantly. Their first collab went on to rack up over 300 million views on YouTube. Casual!

Apparently, fans aren’t the only ones who can’t get enough of Shawn and Camila’s latest collab. When the track was first announced, even their fellow celebrities freaked! Julia Michaels slid into the comments of one teaser and revealed that she was so here for the collab. “Did everyone just die from watching this?! 🙌🏼” she wrote. “I think i’m sweaty after watching this,” Benny Blanco then joked.

Once again, Shawn and Camila have proven to be a music match in heaven. Watch their super steamy new clip for “Señorita” above!