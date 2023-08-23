Selena Gomez Quotes ‘Sex And The City’ In Hilarious New TikTok & Kim Cattrall Approves: Watch

Selena Gomez, 31, is a Sex and the City fan just like the rest of us! She shared a new TikTok video using a quote from the iconic Samantha Jones on Aug. 22, and Kim Cattrall loved it. The 67-year-old, who notably played the fan-favorite character for over six years, immediately took to Twitter to react to the clip. “I approve this message…,” she captioned the post, along with a kissing emoji. Iconic!

I approve this message…💋 https://t.co/ooWgkZCoBl — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) August 22, 2023

In the pop star’s TikTok, Selena used the famous scene when Samantha’s character disses one of her suitors. “Hello,” the 31-year-old mouthed at the start of the clip. “It’s over! I told my wife!”, the man shouted back, to which Selena clapped back, “Who is this?!” The songstress used the scene’s audio to promote her latest song, “Single Soon,” set to drop on Aug. 25. Selena looked extra chic in the post, as she rocked a plunging orange corset top and gold hoop earrings.

Soon after she shared the video, many of her fans took to the comments to react to her SATC moment. “My mouth hit the ground we love you for this,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “I love the fact that she’s not being that sad girl anymore this era is hers and she’s shining.” Many couldn’t help but also swoon over her sexy outfit. “orange is your COLOURRR!!! [sic],” a separate fan wrote, while another chimed in with, “Ur a savage lol and you look bomb.”

Many of Kim’s fans also took to her Twitter post to react to Selena using the Samantha quote. “One of the most iconic Samantha moments. And there are so so many!”, one admirer wrote, while another gushed, “omg selena will be so happy seeing this.” The blonde beauty is set to make a cameo on the final episode of the SATC reboot, And Just Like That, set to premiere on Aug. 24. Samantha has been absent from the show physically since it kicked off in 2021, however, it was confirmed in May 2023 that she would be making a small appearance.

Kim and series star, Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, have a longstanding feud and the former reportedly filmed her scene without seeing her onscreen bestie. She fulfilled her scene “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King,” per Variety. This season (spoiler alert), SJP’s character, Carrie Bradshaw rekindled her romance with her ex, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), and is set to move in with him in the new NYC house she purchased in Season 2. The last episode of the current season is set to hit Max on Aug. 24.