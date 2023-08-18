Miley Cyrus & Selena Gomez Show Each Other Love As Each Announce Single Release For Same Day

Wizards of Waverly Place alum Selena Gomez, 31, and Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, 30, have both announced their dropping singles on Aug. 25th! And rather than competing, they’ve both decided to show each other love ahead of the big day. In a hilarious throwback video of a Hannah Montana episode, Selena (as her former character Mikayla Skeech) feuded with Miley’s Hannah while working the phones at a telethon. But there was no sign of their onscreen feud in Miley’s caption. “@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON….. I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG,” she wrote alongside a re-tweet of the clip.

.@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON….. I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG. https://t.co/KREFoDpnXM — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the Only Murders In The Building actress took to Instagram stories to share the same adorable clip. “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are both releasing on the same day,” she captioned the video. “We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!”

The tweet sent many of the “Flowers” singer’s 46.5 million fans on the platform into a frenzy, and they rushed to the comments thread to rave. “Double the awesome,” quipped a follower, while another gushed, “MOTHERS.” “WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN / ICONS SUPPORTING ICONS,” remarked a third.

Though rumors of a feud have plagued the former Disney Channel actresses, none seems to actually exist. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020, after Selena appeared in an Instagram Live with Miley, that their friendship was “back on” — and addressed ongoing rumors of a collab. “Miley and Selena‘s friendship is back on, they are both following each other on Instagram now and will continue staying in touch,” the insider told HL at the time.

“There’s no way to really say where things will go from here but Miley is thrilled that they did the show and she’s really got nothing but praise for Selena,” they continued. “She’s so honored that Selena was willing to get so honest with her like that, she really respects her for opening up and is calling her brave. Miley loves collabing with different artists so it’s not out of the questions that she could do a song with Selena down the road. It’s not something on the table now but never say never.”