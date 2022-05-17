Miley Cyrus Supports Selena Gomez’s ‘SNL’ Joke As She Rocks Just A Tank Top: ‘Hell Yeah I’m Miley Cyrus’

Miley Cyrus is shouting-out her BFF Selena Gomez in a new Instagram! The “Midnight Sky” singer rocked a “Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus” tank top in a series of photos posted Tuesday, referencing Selena’s opening monologue on the most recent Saturday Night Live.

In addition to sporting the tank top (along with some gorgeous glam and bright blonde locks, we might add), Miley also posted a snippet of Selena’s monologue in which she impersonated her friend saying, “Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus!” Selena did a pretty spot-on impression, too, so it’s no surprise our Disney gals are out here supporting each other!

This is the first we’ve seen Miley since she was spotted stepping out on Broadway in support of another all-star actress: Pamela Anderson. For the event, Miley rocked a gorgeous, curve-hugging leopard print spaghetti-strap dress and a sparkling gold lace layer over it, in photos you can see here. She styled it with a leopard print wrap skirt, giving the look another layer of texture. The former Disney Channel star wore her two-tone hair straight and completed her outfit with gold strappy heels and large, orange-tinted sunglasses.

Both Miley and her mother were elated to watch Pamela do her thing on stage and posed with her for a photo after the show. “Whatever happened to class? @pamelaanderson as Roxie in Chicago is fabulous! Go see her shine while you still can,” Miley gushed on Instagram alongside several snapshots of her outfit and the photo with Pamela and her mother. “Anyone who knows me, knows I’ve LOVED @pamelaanderson since I can remember,” Tish wrote in her own post, which can be seen here. “Getting to know her has been a dream. She is one of the kindest, funniest, most gorgeous, compassionate, charismatic people I know. Seeing her in Chicago was incredible. She truly brought herself to the role and I was blown away. It was so genuine and she literally lights up the stage!!! Anyway…. Congrats my friend…. You are killing it!!!”