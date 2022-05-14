Selena Gomez Declares She’s ‘Single’ & ‘Manifesting Love’: ‘Heard SNL Is A Place To Find Romance’

Selena Gomez, 29, took to the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time on May 14. The “Same Old Love” singer declared that she is, in fact, “single” in her opening monologue — and that she’s looking for her next relationship! “One reason I’m excited to host SNL is that I’m single — and I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance,” she said to the audience. “Emma Stone met her husband met her husband here, Scarlett Johansson … and Pete [Davidson] and Machine Gun Kelly,” she went on, referencing some major off-screen relationships, including Pete and Kim Kardashian!

Sel also made it clear that dating apps like Raya aren’t her jam. “And because I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I’d like to put it out there and say I’m manifesting love and looking for my soulmate – but at this point I’ll take anyone,” she joked. Just then, Kyle Mooney popped in declaring “I’ll do it” — as in, date Selena. After remembering he’s actually married, several others tried their hand, including Punkie Johnson. “It’s vibe, but lets see how the after party goes,” Selena quipped.

Notably, Selena dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018, which later inspired her first ever number one hit “Lose You To Love Me.” The singer also had a romance with The Weeknd, with the pair attending the Met Gala together in 2017!

The Disney alum looked fabulous while wearing a black mini dress with bedazzled bows by Mach & Mach, and delivering her opening monologue live from New York.

Two days before the show, SNL posted a teaser with her and musical guest Post Malone, along with cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang. In the video, Selena looked ultra chic with a simple black turtleneck and trendy jeans. “I’m just excited,” she cutely responded when asked if she was nervous to host.

However, SNL hasn’t been the only place where Selena has managed to make us laugh. In her HBO Max show Selena + Chef, she shows us her amusing cooking escapades where she makes meals with various celebrity chefs. Wanting to hone in her love for cooking, she also recently dropped a collaboration with kitchenware brand Our Place, called “Our Place X Selena Gomez,” according to Billboard.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star clearly shines on screen, as her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building has proven to be a smash hit. “After all the things Selena has done in the business both in acting and in music, she feels like she finally has realized where she wants to be and that is thanks to the success of Only Murders In The Building,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told Hollywoodlife. “To have worked and to be working with Steve Martin and Martin Short on something that has been so well received she feels it has and will catapult her into roles that she really wants to do.”

A woman of many ambitions, Selena also launched her makeup line, Rare Beauty, in 2020. The brand donates one percent of its sales to the Rare Impact Fund, an organization to helps increase access to mental health resources.