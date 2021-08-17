Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant During Stand-Up Show: We’re ‘Excited’ 

It’s official! More than a month after it was reported that Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, her husband, Colin Jost, confirmed the news.

Colin Jost, 39, reportedly confirmed that his wife, Scarlett Johansson, 36, is pregnant with their first child during a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, according to Page Six.

The Saturday Night Live star allegedly said, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” according to an eyewitness in the audience during the stand-up gig.

Before Colin reportedly confirmed the news at his recent stand-up gig, Scarlett’s pregnancy was widely reported in early July — after she sparked pregnancy rumors in June when she skipped out on several Black Widow events. “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” a source explained to Page Six at the time.

Then, just a few weeks later, Page Six broke the pregnancy news. “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled,” their source said. Colin and Scarlett are “both thrilled”, the source added. And based on what Colin said over the weekend, that seems pretty accurate.

Scarlett and Colin’s baby will be their first child together, but the actress already shares a daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. She and Romain got married in 2014, but later separated in 2016.

Scarlett and Colin started dating four months before her divorce from Romain was finalized. And it wasn’t long thereafter that they became engaged, as he proposed to Scarlett in May 2019. They later had a private wedding in Oct. 2020, and now they’re expecting their first child together.

HollywoodLife reached out to both Colin and Scarlett’s reps for comments, but we did not receive immediate responses.