Miley Cyrus Slays In Gold Sequin Mini Dress As She Meets With Pamela Anderson: Photos

Miley Cyrus appeared to skip the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in favor of another musical show: the classic Broadway musical “Chicago.” The 29-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer watched the show on May 15 alongside her boyfriend Maxx Morando, 23, and mother Tish Cyrus, 55, in support of Pamela Anderson, 54, who began her eight-week run as star Roxie Hart in April. Miley came dressed to the nines for the family date night in a gold sequin mini dress, which can be seen here. The dress seemed to have two layers: a curve-hugging leopard print spaghetti-strap dress and a sparkling gold lace layer over it. She styled it with a leopard print wrap skirt, giving the look another layer of texture. The former Disney Channel star wore her two-tone hair straight and completed her outfit with gold strappy heels and large, orange-tinted sunglasses.

Her mother also made a statement, wearing a matching black sequined pants and top set. She wore her long, wavy blonde hair down. Miley’s drummer beau, who she has been linked with since late 2021, wore white jeans, a red Adidas sweater, and gray suede Adidas sneakers. He sported a shaggy mullet, a hairstyle Miley rocked not too long ago.

Both Miley and her mother were elated to watch Pamela do her thing on stage and posed with her for a photo after the show. “Whatever happened to class? @pamelaanderson as Roxie in Chicago is fabulous! Go see her shine while you still can,” Miley gushed on Instagram alongside several snapshots of her outfit and the photo with Pamela and her mother. “Anyone who knows me, knows I’ve LOVED @pamelaanderson since I can remember,” Tish wrote in her own post, which can be seen here. “Getting to know her has been a dream. She is one of the kindest, funniest, most gorgeous, compassionate, charismatic people I know. Seeing her in Chicago was incredible. She truly brought herself to the role and I was blown away. It was so genuine and she literally lights up the stage!!! Anyway…. Congrats my friend…. You are killing it!!!”

Pamela looked gorgeous and confident in the photos shared by the famous mother and daughter. She donned a strapless form-fitting black dress and wore her blonde hair curled. She completed her look with black pumps, a dramatic dark gray smokey eye, and bold red lips.

The outing seemed to serve as a fun family night as Miley and Tish experience the opposite sides of love. Miley is head-over-heels for her boyfriend and is not afraid to show it. They made their public debut when they were spotted kissing on a balcony in Miami in December 2021 ahead of the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s gig as host of NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28. “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a trusted source exclusively told HollywoodLife in January. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”

Meanwhile, Tish and her soon-to-be ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, announced their split in April after nearly three decades of marriage. “It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” they said in a joint statement. “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”