Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus: Their Future Revealed After ‘Naturally’ Singer’s Bipolar Admission

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus reunited to team up for Miley’s quarantine livestream show ‘BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley’ on Apr. 3 and we’re EXCLUSIVELY finding out where their friendship goes from here.

Selena Gomez, 27, and Miley Cyrus, 27, put any feuding rumors to rest when Selena appeared on Miley’s quarantine Instagram Live show on Apr. 3 and admitted to being bipolar, and it turns out the reunion has led to positive feelings about their friendship growing and moving forward. “Miley and Selena‘s friendship is back on, they are both following each other on Instagram now and will continue staying in touch,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “There’s no way to really say where things will go from here but Miley is thrilled that they did the show and she’s really got nothing but praise for Selena. She’s so honored that Selena was willing to get so honest with her like that, she really respects her for opening up and is calling her brave. Miley loves collabing with different artists so it’s not out of the questions that she could do a song with Selena down the road. It’s not something on the table now but never say never.”

A second source reiterated that although Selena’s appearance on Miley’s show is a great thing, the chance of them teaming up for music right now is not high. “Miley really loved having Selena on her show, it was really nice to catch up but they both have two completely different lives and though they will forever be connected with their Disney past, the chance of working on any music together anytime in the future is going to take a little bit to come to fruition,” the second source EXCLUSIVELY said. “They are now very eager to keep in touch and will occasionally DM but Apr. 3 is and was a start of getting back to a friendship that will hopefully be tight again. Miley was happy that fans got to see them together and got them together and would love to see where it goes, including working together in music. It hasn’t been discussed but there is always the possibility. This was a great first step to get the friendship back in order.”