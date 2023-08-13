Selena Gomez Is Gorgeous In Orange Corset After Night Out With BFF Francia Raisa: Photos

Selena Gomez, 31, was stunning in orange for her latest look on ‘the gram. The Disney alum glowed in the natural sunlight as she showed off her strapless bustier style top and cropped orange leather jacket over top in the images posted to Instagram on Saturday, August 12. Always a lover of a statement earring, she added a chunky gold hoop to accentuate the outfit — allowing them to take center stage with a pulled back bun hairstyle. Although her feed post was caption-less, Sel added the text “orange girl summer” to a repost on her story.

Fans were loving the latest look, taking to her comments to applaud the look. “Orange u a cutie,” one coyly wrote. “Queen is glowing!” and “that Rare Beauty” serve others penned, with the latter referencing her beauty brand which launched in Sept. 2020 in Sephora. As part of the company, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer also launched the Rare Impact Fund to help raise money for mental health awareness.

The look comes a day after the Only Murders In The Building actress was out for dinner with pal Francia Raisa, 35, her little sister Gracie Teefey, 10, and some other friends on Friday, August 11 — proving they’ve squashed any past beef. The crew ate at popular Italian restaurant (and a fave of Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and Taylor Swift) Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, where they could be seen sitting at a dimly lit table before exiting as a group.

Selena and Francia both inadvertently twinned in leopard print pumps, which Francia revealed “was not planned” in an Instagram story repost of the ladies’ footwear. Sel paired her shoes with a turtleneck mini dress from Los Angeles-based retailer Reformation, accessorizing with a pink sequin Fendi baguette bag with gold lamé leather. The Dallas native rocked her signature bun hairstyle for the evening, once again adding a bold pair of gold drop earrings to the stylish ensemble. Selena’s skin was also glowing, likely thanks to her immensely popular makeup line Rare Beauty, which has been applauded for their wide ranging shades and easy to use foundations, liquid blushes and highlighters.