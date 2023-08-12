Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Reunite For Dinner With Sel’s Little Sister Gracie, 10

Selena Gomez, 31, was spotted out for dinner with BFF Francia Raisa, 35, and her little sister Gracie Teefey, 10! The Only Murders In The Building star and How I Met Your Father actress reunited at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi for a bite on Friday, August 11 in photos published by the Daily Mail. The ladies were photographed sitting inside the dimly lit restaurant then proceeded to leave together — revealing they were both wearing matching leopard print pumps.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are at dinner together with friends pic.twitter.com/qMkuA5ACWv — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) August 12, 2023

Selena hilariously posted a photo of their matching shoes on her Instagram story, which Francia promptly re-posted — writing that “this was not planned.” The 35-year-old also declared there’s “no beef, just salsa,” regarding the alleged feud between the two years after she donated her kidney to Selena during her Lupus battle. Selena paired her high heels with a long sleeved black mini dress featuring a turtleneck cut by viral brand Reformation.

She also donned a sparkly Fendi baguette bag adorned with pink and gold sequins for a Summer night out vibe. The Rare Beauty founder‘s glowing skin was on display as she exited the celebrity hot spot, opting to keep her raven hued hair back in a bon to show off her bold gold earrings and coral red-toned lip.

Francia was also looking chic, opting for an olive green pair of leather shorts paired with a slinky nude camisole. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces.

Então tá… 📷 Selena Gomez com Francia Raísa via Instagram Stories. 👀 pic.twitter.com/D9OpNzUYEI — Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) August 12, 2023

Little Gracie was also looking adorable in an all purple look, rocking a butterfly t-shirt with a pair of patterned sweatpants. The 10-year-old also sported gray New Balance sneakers and a white bag, perhaps borrowed from her big sister.

The dinner outing comes just days after Francia spoke out about her alleged rift with Selena, following the Rare singer‘s comment that her “only friend” in the entertainment industry was Taylor Swift, 33. At the time, Francia commented “interesting” — suggesting things were off between the two.

“Whenever I thought about my name being in the press, I never thought about it like this,” Francia said on Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast that dropped on Aug. 1 to promote her new salsa line. “I always thought about it from an actor’s perspective.

“She and I went public with our situation years ago, and honestly, we had to,” Francia then said about the kidney donation. “The press got ahold of the story and we wanted to tell it. As for what’s going on lately…does anyone prep you for this kind of stuff? Never. We never get prepped for this kind of stuff. It always catches me by surprise.”