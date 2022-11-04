Taylor Swift Celebrates Selena Gomez On Documentary Release Day: ‘So Proud’

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift had nothing but love for Selena Gomez upon the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The Midnights songstress, 32, praised her friend while reposting a clip of the star’s tell-all doc on her Instagram Story, writing, “So proud of you. Love you forever.”

Selena talked about her friendship with Taylor in a Nov. 3, Rolling Stone interview, calling the “Bad Blood” songstress her “only friend in the industry.” Talking about her place in the Hollywood hierarchy, she said, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

Selena went on, “I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?” She realized, “I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

The Revival artist also talked about how she admires Miss Swift musically with SiriusXM on Thursday, Nov. 3. “The most influential artist, for me, it is kind of Taylor,” she confessed. “Not because she’s my friend, but she has been an artist that can transition into so many different genres, and she is able to do it seamlessly. And I admire that so much, and that’s so rare. I love her process and I just admire all the work that she’s done. She’s definitely inspired me.”<

The pair actually met way back in 2008 when they were dating Joe and Nick Jonas, respectively. Selena told KISS FM UK about their early days in 2017, reminding everyone, “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.” Laughing at their teen romances, Selena added, “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”