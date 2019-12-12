Selena Gomez’s Album Press Tour Looks: Metallic Pants, Faux Fur Coat & 6 More Stunning Outfits

Selena Gomez has been looking fabulous in a slew of gorgeous outfits while promoting her highly anticipated new album “RARE.”

Selena Gomez, 27, has been busy promoting her highly anticipated new album “RARE,” and her outfits have been seriously on point. The singer touched down in London this week and since arriving, her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. Not only did she rock a slew of fabulous outfits, but she also debuted a new set of front bangs and longer hair when she visited Global House in London on December 10. One of our favorite looks from the star was on Dec. 11 when she rocked a pair of high-waisted denim Louis Vuitton Straight-Cut Denim Pants, a black turtleneck sweater tucked in, and a black fuzzy Mango Black and White Faux Coat on top, tied at her waist with a rope belt. A pair of black aviator sunglasses, black Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boots, and a burnt red lip completed her stunning look. Later that day, she stepped out in a similar look, choosing to keep her sweater, jeans, and accessories on, but she replaced her fur coat with a cropped Louis Vuitton Quilted Denim Jacket.

Another stunning look from Sels was at Kiss FM UK Breakfast Radio Studios on Dec. 11 when she threw on a white satin Burberry Animal Print Slip Dress with a black turtleneck underneath. On top of her patterned mini dress, she threw on a long black Burberry Leopard Print-Lined Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat and topped her look off with a pair of sheer black tights, and white pointed Jimmy Choo Anouk Pumps in Patent Leather.

Perhaps one of our favorite looks from her though was her metallic pants. She threw on a pair of high-waisted, baggy bright sparkly gold JW Anderson Spring 2020 Pants with a black Victor Glemaud Sleeveless Merino Wool Cami tucked in and an oversized, long tan trench coat on top. She accessorized with a pair of black Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boots and Hvn Clear Jupiter Rhinestone Earrings.

