Selena Gomez Shows You How To Rock Worn-In 70s Flared Jeans & Cat Eye Makeup In 2020

Selena Gomez looked casual, yet glamorous, thanks to an incredible cat-eye makeup job that she displayed while heading to dinner in NYC. Oh, and her 70s flared jeans looked super stylish, too!

Selena Gomez can wear just about anything and look like absolute perfection. For example, she threw her style back to the 70s on Jan. 13, when she headed to dinner at Nobu in New York City. The 27-year-old singer donned a pair of flared, high-waisted jeans that she paired with an oversized, cozy creme sweater. Plus, she tucked that into the front of her jeans to show off her flat tummy, while pairing the look with cute brown boots and a matching purse. However, it was her makeup that upped the entire look’s glam factor!

Selena wore dramatic cat-eye makeup that looked absolutely stunning. Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo is an absolute master, and he really outdid himself this time. Selena had several TV appearances on Jan. 13 to promote her new album, Rare, which dropped on Jan. 10. She had just come from a taping of The Tonight Show, as she wore that same cat-eye, along with rosy pink lips to match the sleeveless pink mini-dress that she donned for her chat with Jimmy Fallon.

The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress had her hair partially pulled back into a high pony tail atop the back of her head. Meanwhile, long strands came down from the sides and back, curling up at the ends. While heading to Nobu, Selena was also wearing the same large crystal-drop earrings that she wore for her Tonight Show appearance. So all she did was a quick outfit change at 30 Rock and then headed off to dinner afterwards.

Then, Selena wore a gold palette of eye makeup when she hit up Live with Kelly and Ryan in the morning. It was perfect with the Gauge81 Resort 2020 Brick Red Dakota Tux Jacket and matching Raleigh Pants that she donned for the appearance. She looked all business, while her Tonight Show style was more feminine and fun. Hung even posted an Instagram pic of himself doing Selena’s makeup while backstage at Live. The singer gave the camera a fierce side-eye while he wrote, “Monday!😛 #Rare is out now!” in the caption.