Half-Up Ponytail: Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian & 12 More Stars Rocking The Perfect Holiday Hairstyle

One of the hottest hairstyles that celebs have been loving this season is the half-up ponytail, which makes the perfect holiday hair trend & everyone from Katy Perry to Kim Kardashian has tried out the look!

Half up, half down hair is the perfect holiday hair trend because not only is it super chic, it’s practical, and can be dressed up for the holidays. The hairstyle has been around for ages, but seriously became popular in recent years, thanks to Ariana Grande, 26. Aside from Ariana, tons of celebs have been trying out the hairstyle this season, including Katy Perry, 35, when she attended a press conference before her OnePlus Music Festival concert in Mumbai, India on November 12. Katy rocked a hot pink Stine Goya dress with yellow polka dots and completed her look with a slicked-back half-up ponytail done by hairstylist, Rick Henry. The top of her head was gelled while the ponytail was secured by wrapping her own platinum blonde hair around the scrunchie. The rest of her shoulder-length hair was flipped up at the ends, completing the retro-chic hairstyle.

Another star that has been loving it is Kim Kardashian, 38. Kim has been rocking the look since 2018 in a variety of ways, and she started out doing the look with her long jet black hair in curls. As of late, however, Kim has since chopped off all of her hair into a sleek short bob and has been rocking the hairstyle to a bunch of different events. Kim opted to wear her half up half down look to her friend, Larsa Pippen’s birthday dinner at Craig’s in LA on June 29. Her hair was done by longtime stylist, Chris Appleton, who slicked back the top of her hair and put the top layers into a high ponytail that sat atop her head. Since then, she’s been rocking the look on multiple occasions and is slaying the look.

Another one of our favorite celebrities who rocks the look often is Rihanna, 31. When RiRi isn’t showing off her new long red braids that end at her waist, the star can be seen in a voluminous half up hairstyle. The singer just recently rocked the hairstyle, done by longtime stylist, Yusef, at the BET Awards on June 23, when she slicked back her red hair at the top, pulling some of her hair into a high ponytail, and leaving the rest down in super bouncy waves. Rihanna’s constantly switching up her hairstyle and she can pull off absolutely anything.

Bella Hadid, 22, is another celeb who loves to switch up her hair, and when she’s not rocking an intricate updo or messy bun, she’s been spotted rocking half up looks. Most recently, the supermodel was at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco on May 26, when she slicked her hair back into a half up, high gelled ponytail, letting the rest of her hair flow down in straight, street locks, adding extensions for length. Before that, she headed to the Dior Beauty Pop Up in LA on May 8, when she chose to rock a similar hairstyle, but opted to curl her hair in bouncy waves instead.

Supermodel besties, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, also love rocking the hairstyle and they both pull it off effortlessly. Both Kendall and Hailey are known for rocking their natural hair most of the time, and Kendall usually leaves her hair down and parted in the middle, while Hailey while leave her bob down and straight, or thrown up in a bun. However, Kendall just chose to rock the half up style when she was in NYC on June 20, opting to leave her hair natural, throwing a few layers up in a messy ponytail, leaving the rest of her hair down, and keeping a few pieces out in front to frame her face. Hailey tried to look recently when she was out in LA on June 12, but chose to throw half of her hair up into a high messy bun, secured with a thick black scrunchie. There are so many other celebs who have been rocking the hairstyle, and you can click through the gallery above to see them all.