Kim Kardashian Shows Off New Bob Hairdo In Tight Crop Top After Welcoming Son Psalm West

A fourth baby isn’t the only change in Kim Kardashian’s life, as the KKW Beauty owner debuted a blunt bob to match her slick streetwear after stepping out of a vehicle in Calabasas on May 28.

Cropped hair and a cropped top — Kim Kardashian, 38, rocked both of these trends. The KKW Beauty owner parted ways with her long, wavy tresses that she has been sporting as of late, because she was seen with a new blunt bob after leaving a vehicle in Calabasas on May 28. The cosmopolitan hairstyle was the perfect complement to her grey crop top with matching Yeezy Limited Edition Sunday Service pants — a classic look you’d see on Kanye West’s runway.

Kim was in need of a no-fuss hairstyle like a bob, seeing that she’s now a mother of four! She and Kanye welcomed their son Psalm West via surrogate on May 9, and the Biblical reference is hardly surprising. If you’ve taken a hint from Kim’s “TRUST GOD” sweatpants from Tuesday’s outing, the West family takes its faith seriously. “Faith is everything to Kanye, he has always had a very strong connection to the gospel and to Jesus so although this name choice has come as a shock to a lot of people, it actually makes perfect sense,” a Kardashian source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kim loves the name and what it represents to them both. This is a blessed child, literally a gift from God and they are so overjoyed.”

If you notice a glow on Kim’s face below, that’s not an illusion! Becoming a mother of four has been a wonderful change to Kim’s life, as a source close to the West family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Kim and Kanye are ecstatic and loving every minute of [being parents to Psalm.] To have a beautiful, healthy child is such a gift and they are down playing that one bit.” And if you’re wondering how the baby himself is doing, the insider noted that Psalm is “doing great.”

Kim also showed off her bob on Snapchat, but applied the “man” filter over it. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star actually makes a hot guy with her shorter hair — you can see so for yourself in this video.