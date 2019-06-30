All five of Kris Jenner’s daughters turned up at Craig’s to celebrate Larsa Pippen’s birthday. They each wore sexy mini dresses for the event.

Sisters who show leg together, stay together. Larsa Pippen turns 45 next week, so she rallied her besties – aka Kim Kardashian and all of her sisters – for a fun night out at celebrity hotspot Craig’s on June 29. Obviously the KarJenner krew wasn’t going to show up looking anything other than their best, but we couldn’t help notice that they all slightly coordinated with each other by wearing mini dresses. Sure, the looks were all totally different and unique in their own ways, but not a single Kardashian or Jenner lady was wearing pants. Honestly, what are the odds? (They do love a good jumpsuit, after all!)

Kim, 38, proved she’s still enamored with neon colors by showing up in a skintight, bright green dress with a yellow oval design. She paired the piece with a silver clutch and yellow heels. Interestingly enough, it had a high neckline which was also seen on the dress worn by Kylie Jenner. The cosmetics mogul, 21, was spotted rocking a tight red number with the exact same silhouette as her older sis.

Walking ahead of Kylie was Khloe Kardashian who opted for a classic LBD. The leather dress was styled to perfection with a brown handbag, silver bracelets, and strappy heels completing the ensemble. Also in black was Kendall Jenner who looked all kinds of edgy in a silk button down number. The model, 23, paired her dress with rectangular sunglasses, large hoop earrings, a silver purse and PVC knee-high boots.

Kourtney Kardashian took some inspiration from lingerie for her look. The mom-of-three, 40, sparkled in a glittery pink slip dress with lacy black trim and strappy heels. TBH, all of the women killed it! Head up to the gallery above to see all of their looks, including more of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ best mini dresses.