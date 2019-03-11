14 Times The KarJenners Wore Sexy Skintight Jumpsuits: Kim’s Sheer Leopard Catsuit & More

Kim Kardashian stunned in a see-through leopard catsuit in Paris recently, but it’s just one of many times that she and her sisters have slayed in sexy skintight jumpsuits.

Attention world: the Kardashian-Jenners are the Katsuit Kweens. Yes, you heard me. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian as well as their younger half sibs Kendall and Kylie Jenner have worn curve-hugging jumpsuits so well and so frequently that they deserve recognition for their stellar skintight style.

One of the best jumpsuits ever worn by a KarJenner was rocked by none other than Kim Kardashian (duh). The KKW Beauty founder stepped out in Paris on March 6, practically demanding that everyone worship her epic fashion moment. Kim showed off her curves in a sheer leopard catsuit by Azzedine Alaia. She paired the one piece look with a black velvet duster coat and clear heels that showed the animal print tights underneath.

But Kim isn’t the only sister who knows how to rock a jumpsuit. Her oldest sibling knows a few fashion tricks, too! Just a month prior, Kourtney looked like an actual work of art during New York Fashion Week in a vintage John Paul Gaultier jumpsuit with the Mona Lisa emblazoned on it. She finished off the jaw dropping ensemble with a leather Helmut Lang coat for the outing on Feb. 8.

But Kendall, Khloe and Kylie can also hold their own against the two oldest KarJenners. Head up to the gallery above to see how each sister has styled sexy skintight jumpsuits!