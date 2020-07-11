22 Times The KarJenners Slayed In Sexy Jumpsuits: Kylie, Kim & More

Jumpsuits are one hot trend, so of course, the KarJenners have worn the look quite a bit in recent years. Naturally, the ladies slayed the style each and every time!

It should come as no surprise that the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are pros at rocking jumpsuits! We’ve seen all of the sisters rock skintight, one-piece outfits over the years, and we rounded up the best of the best. From red carpets to nights out to just a casual lunch date, the KarJenners have worn their sexy jumpsuits just about everywhere.

Kylie Jenner looked amazing when she rocked a curve-hugging, printed jumpsuit while out and about. The ensemble hugged every inch of her figure, and she pulled it off like a pro. Although the fabric of the jumpsuit covered every inch of skin from kylie’s neck to her ankles, the look was still super sexy, since her figure was on full display.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner looked absolutely dazzling when she wore a jumpsuit with flared legs aboard a luxurious yacht with friends. The sparkling ensemble featured a halter neckline, and Kendall pulled her hair back into a sleek updo to complete the classy look. She was photographed carrying a drink as she made her way down the stairs of the boat in the daring look, which she DEFINITELY pulled off.

One of the best jumpsuits ever worn by a KarJenner was rocked by none other than Kim Kardashian (duh). The KKW Beauty founder stepped out in Paris in March 2019, practically demanding that everyone worship her epic fashion moment. Kim showed off her curves in a sheer leopard catsuit by Azzedine Alaia. She paired the one piece look with a black velvet duster coat and clear heels that showed the animal print tights underneath.

One month prior to that, Kourtney Kardashian looked like an actual work of art during New York Fashion Week in a vintage John Paul Gaultier jumpsuit with the Mona Lisa emblazoned on it. She finished off the jaw dropping ensemble with a leather Helmut Lang coat for the outing on Feb. 8.

We’re also major fans of Khloe’s style tricks. The Good American founder looked pretty in pink at the launch of Kylie’s skincare line, Kylie Skin, in May 2019. She showed up to the event – which had a millennial pink theme – in a rosy latex jumpsuit. She paired the strapless number with blush heels and a glittery clutch. To really take her monochromatic look up a notch, Koko even dyed her blonde locks a pastel pink for the event!

There are plenty of more amazing KarJenner jumpsuit looks where these came from, though. Scroll through the gallery above to check out some of our favorites!