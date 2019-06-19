Kendall Jenner, Larsa Pippen & More Stars Brightening Up Summer In Neon Dresses

Neon dresses are all the rage this summer and stars like Kendall Jenner and Larsa Pippen have been wearing them to perfection. Get all the style inspo you need for this bright trend right here.

Neon dresses are perfect for summer. Not only are they bright and airy, fitting perfectly into any sunny summer aesthetic, but they’re also super on trend right now. From Kendall Jenner to Larsa Pippen, plenty of our favorite celeb trendsetters have been spotted wearing frocks in electric colors.

Kendall kicked off the summer at amfAR’s 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a bright pink tulle dress. The strapless mini for the Cannes Film Festival event had a tiered, detachable train and helped introduce the new collaboration between Giambattista Valli and H&M. Rounding out her pretty look were pastel pink earrings and strappy fuschia heels for the event on May 23.

But pink isn’t the only shade that this trend works with. Celebrities have been gravitating heavily toward neon green in recent months. Larsa looked incredible in the highlighter hue when she wore a Pretty Little Thing dress to the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on March 17. She kept the rest of her look just as playful with a small blue purse, along with clear heels and diamond jewelry.

From princess gowns to tiny mini dresses, neon colors truly work on any silhouette, so you can definitely pull it off at various types of events. But before you make your closet look like a pack of highlighters, head up to the gallery above for even more celeb style inspo on this bold trend.