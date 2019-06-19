Gallery
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner, Larsa Pippen & More Stars Brightening Up Summer In Neon Dresses

larsa pippen
REX/Shutterstock
Kendall JenneramfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide Wearing Giambattista Valli x H&M
Larsa Pippen The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, Arrivals, The Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Mar 2019 Wearing Pretty Little Thing, High-Street Brand
Carly Rae Jepsen Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls Runway Show, Inside, City Market Social House, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Mar 2019 Wearing Christian Cowan same outfit as catwalk model *10102897l
Kyle Richards Celebrities at Craig's Restaurant, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jun 2019 Wearing Alex Perry View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Neon dresses are all the rage this summer and stars like Kendall Jenner and Larsa Pippen have been wearing them to perfection. Get all the style inspo you need for this bright trend right here.

Neon dresses are perfect for summer. Not only are they bright and airy, fitting perfectly into any sunny summer aesthetic, but they’re also super on trend right now. From Kendall Jenner to Larsa Pippen, plenty of our favorite celeb trendsetters have been spotted wearing frocks in electric colors.

Kendall kicked off the summer at amfAR’s 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a bright pink tulle dress. The strapless mini for the Cannes Film Festival event had a tiered, detachable train and helped introduce the new collaboration between Giambattista Valli and H&M. Rounding out her pretty look were pastel pink earrings and strappy fuschia heels for the event on May 23.

But pink isn’t the only shade that this trend works with. Celebrities have been gravitating heavily toward neon green in recent months. Larsa looked incredible in the highlighter hue when she wore a Pretty Little Thing dress to the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on March 17. She kept the rest of her look just as playful with a small blue purse, along with clear heels and diamond jewelry.

kendall jenner
REX/Shutterstock

From princess gowns to tiny mini dresses, neon colors truly work on any silhouette, so you can definitely pull it off at various types of events. But before you make your closet look like a pack of highlighters, head up to the gallery above for even more celeb style inspo on this bold trend.