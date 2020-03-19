20 Stars Rocking Bright Neon Looks To Brighten Our Moods For Spring: Katy Perry & More

There’s nothing better than a bright pop of color come spring, and these stars know it! Now that spring has sprung, we’re looking back on our favorite neon looks from some of our favorite stars to brighten our mood!

Spring is here, and that means warmer weather, shorter hems, and brighter colors! With spring in full swing, it’s time to ditch the muted tones of winter for something fun and flirty for the coming months. These looks always serve to brighten our mood, and one look, in particular, never fails to get us into the spring spirit! Neon has had a major resurgence in the last few years, and it’s once again leading the way for one of our favorite ways to play with color during the season. Furthermore, some of our favorite celebs have rocked the look so well, it’s become a staple of their wardrobe!

One star who wows in practically anything they wear — but particularly in this neon look — is Elle Fanning. The young actress, 21, couldn’t have looked more elegant in a stunning neon pink Vivienne Westwood gown when she attended an event for the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2019. Elle gave photographers a total old Hollywood look with the stunning silhouette and paired her gown with an equally gorgeous diamond necklace and chandelier earrings. The actress, who plays Aurora in the Maleficent films, totally channeled Sleeping Beauty with this jaw-dropping look!

Elle isn’t the only actress who has proven that neon can make a true statement at any given formal event. While attending the InStyle/Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party on Jan. 5, Ariel Winter showed off her amazing Effie Kats-designed neon green dress and fierce confidence while on the red carpet! The Modern Family actress, 22, wore this gorgeous green gown with one long sleeve and a dramatic thigh-high slit to show off her toned figure. Sporting a pair of translucent heels, Ariel accessorized her look with a set of chandelier earrings and wore her raven-colored hair straight and down. She looked truly amazing!

Of course, it’s not just Ariel and Elle who are getting in on the neon craze. Singer Katy Perry has shown off her flair for fashion and color within the last few weeks, while also showing off her growing baby bump! The “Firework” songstress, 35, donned a gorgeous neon green Valentino mini dress on March 11 for her free “Fight On” concert for bushfire-affected communities at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve. Katy was positively glowing, giving off true ’60s vibes with her look. She paired her dress with matching hoop earrings and sported her hair in a high ‘do with her blonde locks flowing just to her ears. Forgoing high heels, Katy sported a pair of neon blue sneakers to complete her look.

There are so many ways to rock neon during spring. Whether it’s a casual affair or a formal event, a bright pop of color can’t go wrong, especially during this season! For more style inspiration beyond the looks the above celebs pulled off with ease, take a look at the gallery above for more!